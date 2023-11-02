Magic vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Orlando Magic head to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz on Thursday night at 9:00 PM ET. Can the Jazz cover the 1-point spread as home underdogs? Check out our Magic vs. Jazz betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Orlando Magic are 2-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-1 ATS this season.

The Utah Jazz are 2-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 3-2 ATS this season.

Magic vs. Jazz Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Orlando Magic (-1) at 560 Utah Jazz (+1); o/u 222

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 2, 2023

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Magic vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Orlando second-year power forward Paolo Banchero was one of the team’s few bright spots in their 118-102 road loss to the Clippers on Tuesday night. In that game, Banchero scored a team-high 15 points on 5 of 13 shooting from the field and 1 of 3 shooting from three-point range. Banchero also grabbed 4 rebounds, doled out 4 assists, and recorded 4 steals in the contest.

Magic center Moritz Wagner was the team’s best player off the bench on Tuesday. The German national poured in 13 points while sinking 4 of his 7 field goal attempts and 5 of 6 of his free throws. Wagner’s plus-minus of +1 ranked second-best on the club in the defeat on Tuesday.

Utah Jazz Daily Fantasy Spin

Utah point guard Collin Sexton had a monster game off the bench in his team’s 133-109 victory over Memphis on Wednesday. Sexton scored 23 points while shooting an efficient 8 of 10 from the field and 4 of 6 from beyond the arc. What’s more, Collin Sexton sank all three of his free throws, dished out 6 assists, and snagged 3 rebounds.

Jazz power forward Lauri Markkanen recorded a double-double in his team’s blowout win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday. In that contest, Markkanen poured in 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Markkanen leads Utah in scoring this season with 25.0 points per game.

Magic vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

Utah is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games against Orlando.

Utah is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

The over is 7-3 in Utah’s last 10 games.

Utah is 13-5 ATS as a home underdog since the beginning of last season.

Magic vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

The Utah Jazz continue to impress as they do more with less. The Jazz are one of the better-coached teams in the league due to head coach Will Hardy. They seem to consistently get standout performances from lesser-known players. The Jazz had four players score 14 points or more in their last game, and they got 65 points from their bench in that blowout win. Utah’s roster seems to have successfully blended young players like Lauri Markkanen, Talen Horton-Tucker, Walker Kessler, and Collin Sexton with older players like Jordan Clarkson, Kelly Olynyk, and John Collins.

Orlando has one of the best young rosters in the league, but they seem to lack the veteran presence that Utah has. Almost their entire roster is 25 and under, and that can lead to mistakes on both ends of the floor. Orlando will actually have the rest advantage in this contest as they played their last game on Tuesday while Utah last played on Wednesday. That often doesn’t matter for the Jazz as they have the best record in the NBA with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of last season. Utah is 10-5 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the beginning of the 2022 league year. For that reason, I like the Jazz at home on Thursday.

Magic vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +1