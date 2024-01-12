Magic vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Magic vs. Heat matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday night has a 4-point spread in favor of the home side and the total at 220. What’s the smart bet when it comes to tonight’s matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Orlando Magic (+4) at 508 Miami Heat (-4); o/u 220

8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 12, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Magic vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Magic Should have Cole for Tonight

Cole Anthony (thigh) is available for Friday’s game versus the Heat. Despite tweaking his thigh in Tuesday’s loss to Minnesota, Anthony is set to play against Miami. With Gary Harris (calf) still out, Anthony should continue to receive extended minutes.

Heat to be without Lowry

Kyle Lowry (hand) is doubtful for Friday’s game against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Lowry sustained a left hand sprain Monday against the Rockets and will likely be forced to miss a second consecutive game Friday. If he’s unable to suit up, his next chance to return would be Sunday against the Hornets.

Magic vs. Heat Betting Trends: Over Hot in Miami Home Games

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Orlando’s last 5 games on the road

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Miami’s last 7 games at home

The over/under has gone OVER in 10 of Miami’s last 13 games at home.

Magic vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Take Orlando. The Magic are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games overall, are 6-1 against the number in their last seven road games and have covered in seven out of their last 10 road games versus Miami.

Magic vs. Heat Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +4