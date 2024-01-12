Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Magic vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    Magic vs. Heat

    The Magic vs. Heat matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday night has a 4-point spread in favor of the home side and the total at 220. What’s the smart bet when it comes to tonight’s matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    507 Orlando Magic (+4) at 508 Miami Heat (-4); o/u 220

    8:00 p.m. ET, Friday, January 12, 2023

    Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

    Magic vs. Heat Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 55% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Magic Should have Cole for Tonight

    Cole Anthony (thigh) is available for Friday’s game versus the Heat. Despite tweaking his thigh in Tuesday’s loss to Minnesota, Anthony is set to play against Miami. With Gary Harris (calf) still out, Anthony should continue to receive extended minutes.

    Heat to be without Lowry

    Kyle Lowry (hand) is doubtful for Friday’s game against Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Lowry sustained a left hand sprain Monday against the Rockets and will likely be forced to miss a second consecutive game Friday. If he’s unable to suit up, his next chance to return would be Sunday against the Hornets.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Orlando’s last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 6 of Miami’s last 7 games at home

    The over/under has gone OVER in 10 of Miami’s last 13 games at home.

    Magic vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

    Take Orlando. The Magic are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games overall, are 6-1 against the number in their last seven road games and have covered in seven out of their last 10 road games versus Miami.

    Magic vs. Heat Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +4

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com