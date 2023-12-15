Close Menu
    NBA Articles

    Magic vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Magic vs. Celtics

    The Orlando Magic will travel to Boston to the face the Celtics at the TD Garden at 7:30p.m. ET on Friday night. The Celtics are listed as 6.0-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 224 points, what is the best bet from Boston? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Celtics prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    541 Orlando Magic (+6.0) at 542 Boston Celtics (-6.0); o/u 224

    7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 15, 2023

    TD Garden, Boston, MA

    Magic vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Orlando Magic DFS SPIN

    Paolo Banchero recorded a double-double in the Magic’s 104-94 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers on December 11th. Banchero scored 20 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the victory. The Magic will look to improve their win streak to three-games on Friday night.

    Boston Celtics DFS SPIN

    Jason Tatum scored 27 points and recorded 11 rebounds in Boston’s 116-107 against the Cavs on Thursday night. The Celtics will look to remain undefeated at home when they host the Orlando Magic.

    Orlando is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Celtics are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus Orlando.

    The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 home games for the Celtics.

    Magic vs. Celtics Prediction:

    Orlando looks to extend their winning streak to three-games, while Boston is looking for their fourth straight victory on Friday.

    Give me Orlando here. Rest I think will be the biggest factor in this contest, Orlando’s last game was Monday night, while Boston played on Tuesday and last night. This is a massive game for the young Magic to show the world that their 16-7 record is not a fluke, and they have what it takes to compete with the top teams in the NBA. The Magic are the play.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Magic +6

