Magic vs. Cavs NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Orlando Magic at 1:00p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon. The Cavs are listed as 4.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 207.5 points, what is the smart play for Game 1 from Cleveland? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Cavs prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

573 Orlando Magic (+4.5) at 574 Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5); o/u 207.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday April 20, 2024

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

Magic vs. Cavs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic DFS SPIN

Orlando finished the regular season on a high note defeating the Bucks 113-88 on April 14th. Paolo Banchero recorded a double-double in the win, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Orlando begins their playoff journey on Saturday against the #4 seeded Cavaliers.

Cleveland Cavaliers DFS SPIN

Clevland finished the regular season with a 48-34 record after losing to Charlotte by 10 points in their final game. Cleveland elected to rest a lot of starters in the season finale. Georges Niang scored 16 points off the bench to led the Cavs in scoring. Cleveland will host Orlando in the first game of the Eastern Conference playoffs on Saturday.

Magic vs. Cavs Betting Trends

Orlando is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Cavs are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games versus the Magic.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 home games for Cleveland.

Magic vs. Cavs Prediction:

Take Cleveland. After a disastrous first round against the Knicks last year in the playoffs, I think the Cavs will be ready to go here in game one. Orlando is a young, exciting team, but they don’t have the playoff experience Cleveland does. I personally don’t think this is going to be as close of series as some are anticipating. The Cavs defend at a high level and have plenty of shot making. Cavs roll in game one.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Cavs -4.5

