    NBA Articles

    Magic vs. Cavs NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Magic vs. Cavs

    Public bettors are backing the home underdog in Thursday night’s Magic vs. Cavs matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. Is Orlando the smart bet tonight or is there a better bet on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    7:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 22, 2024

    Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

    Magic vs. Cavs: Public Bettors Love Road Underdog

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Banchero Accounts for 36 Points vs. Knicks

    Paolo Banchero shot 15-of-20 from the field in Wednesday’s 118-100 win over New York, accounting for 36 points, seven rebounds, five assists, one steal, and six 3-pointers in 35 minutes.

    The Knicks had no answer for Banchero, who shot 75% from the field and matched his career-high with six 3-pointers. The 36 points are the most he’s scored in a game since January 29, when the second-year forward hit that number in a loss to the Mavericks. Headed to the All-Star Game for the first time, Banchero has been more valuable in points leagues than categories for the season. However, over the past two weeks, he’s provided top 50 per-game value in 9-cat formats.

    Mitchell Questionable to face Orlando

    Donovan Mitchell (illness) is questionable to play against Orlando on Thursday. Mitchell is questionable to play in the team’s first game back after the All-Star break, but he hasn’t missed a game since December. If he is sidelined, Isaac Okoro will likely start in his place, with Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill playing large roles off the bench.

    Under is 4-1 in Cavaliers last 5 overall

    Over is 5-0 in Magic last 5 overall

    Under is 4-1 in Cavaliers last 5 games as a favorite

    Over is 4-0 in Magic last 4 games as an underdog

    Magic vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

    Take Orlando. The Magic are 40-16-1 against the spread in their last 57 games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game, are 31-12-1 against the number in their last 44 games following an ATS win and are 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games as a road underdog. Orlando is also 4-1 against the spread in its last five road games, is 45-22-1 against the number in its last 68 games overall and is 40-17-1 ATS in its last 58 games when its opponent allowed 100 points or more in its previous game.

    Magic vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +7.5

