Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Magic vs. Cavs Game 2 NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Magic vs. Cavs

    Cleveland took Game 1 of the Magic vs. Cavs matchup of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Will Orlando even the series at one game apiece or at least cover as a 5.5-point underdog?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    501 Orlando Magic (+5.5) at 502 Cleveland Cavs (-5.5); o/u 203

    7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 22, 2024

    Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

    Magic vs. Cavs: Public Bettors Favoring Cleveland

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Banchero accounts for 24 points in Game 1 Loss

    Paolo Banchero played 40 minutes in Saturday’s 97-83 loss to the Cavaliers, accounting for 24 points (9-of-17 FGs, 4-of-8 FTs), seven rebounds, five assists, and two 3-pointers. Yes, Banchero scored a team-high 24 points in his playoff debut. However, the performance was anything but clean for the 2023 Rookie of the Year. In addition to shooting 2-of-7 from three, Banchero was just 4-of-8 from the foul line. Add in a career-high nine turnovers (Orlando had 12 as a team), and this was nowhere near Paolo’s best effort. Orlando’s lack of consistent shooters around its talented forward negatively impacts spacing on the offensive end of the floor. How Banchero and Co. navigate that issue will determine how long this series lasts. Game 2 is Monday night in Cleveland.

    Mitchell shoots 11-of-21 from the field in Game 1

    Donovan Mitchell shot 11-of-21 from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line in Saturday’s 97-83 win over Orlando, scoring 30 points with two rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Making their first playoff appearance in four years, the Magic had no answer for Mitchell in Saturday’s series opener. Counting this performance, he has opened his last four playoff series by scoring 30 points or more. Mitchell was a handful for the Magic in the three regular-season meetings, averaging 27.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 81.8% from the foul line. Cleveland will look to take a 2-0 series lead on Monday.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Orlando’s last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Orlando’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 15 of Orlando’s last 21 games against an opponent in the Central Division

    The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Orlando’s last 21 games played on a Monday

    Magic vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

    Take Cleveland. The Magic are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall, are winless at the betting window in their last six road games and are 3-9 against the number in their last 12 games played in the month of April. On the other side, the Cavs are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games played on a Monday and have covered in six out of their last seven home games played on a Monday.

    Magic vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVS -5.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com