Magic vs. Cavs Game 2 NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

Cleveland took Game 1 of the Magic vs. Cavs matchup of the first round of the NBA playoffs. Will Orlando even the series at one game apiece or at least cover as a 5.5-point underdog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

501 Orlando Magic (+5.5) at 502 Cleveland Cavs (-5.5); o/u 203

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 22, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Magic vs. Cavs: Public Bettors Favoring Cleveland

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavs when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Banchero accounts for 24 points in Game 1 Loss

Paolo Banchero played 40 minutes in Saturday’s 97-83 loss to the Cavaliers, accounting for 24 points (9-of-17 FGs, 4-of-8 FTs), seven rebounds, five assists, and two 3-pointers. Yes, Banchero scored a team-high 24 points in his playoff debut. However, the performance was anything but clean for the 2023 Rookie of the Year. In addition to shooting 2-of-7 from three, Banchero was just 4-of-8 from the foul line. Add in a career-high nine turnovers (Orlando had 12 as a team), and this was nowhere near Paolo’s best effort. Orlando’s lack of consistent shooters around its talented forward negatively impacts spacing on the offensive end of the floor. How Banchero and Co. navigate that issue will determine how long this series lasts. Game 2 is Monday night in Cleveland.

Mitchell shoots 11-of-21 from the field in Game 1

Donovan Mitchell shot 11-of-21 from the field and 5-of-5 from the foul line in Saturday’s 97-83 win over Orlando, scoring 30 points with two rebounds, three assists, three steals, and three 3-pointers in 35 minutes. Making their first playoff appearance in four years, the Magic had no answer for Mitchell in Saturday’s series opener. Counting this performance, he has opened his last four playoff series by scoring 30 points or more. Mitchell was a handful for the Magic in the three regular-season meetings, averaging 27.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 81.8% from the foul line. Cleveland will look to take a 2-0 series lead on Monday.

Magic vs. Cavs NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Orlando’s last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Orlando’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Cleveland

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 15 of Orlando’s last 21 games against an opponent in the Central Division

The total has gone UNDER in 16 of Orlando’s last 21 games played on a Monday

Magic vs. Cavs NBA Prediction:

Take Cleveland. The Magic are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games overall, are winless at the betting window in their last six road games and are 3-9 against the number in their last 12 games played in the month of April. On the other side, the Cavs are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games played on a Monday and have covered in six out of their last seven home games played on a Monday.

Magic vs. Cavs Betting Prediction: CLEVELAND CAVS -5.5