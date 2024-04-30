Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 5 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 5-seed Orlando Magic head back to Cleveland to face the 4-seed Cavs on Tuesday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. It’s Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Magic cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Cavaliers betting prediction.

The series is tied 2-2.

The Orlando Magic went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 2-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Magic are 53-33 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers went 48-34 straight up in the regular season and are 2-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Cavaliers are 40-44-2 ATS this season.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

569 Orlando Magic (+4.5) at 570 Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5); o/u 199.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

TV: NBA TV

Magic vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 96% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

Magic small forward Franz Wagner posted a double-double in his team’s 112-89 Game 4 win on Saturday. In that contest, the Michigan alum recorded 34 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and a blocked shot in 40 minutes of action. Wagner is Orlando’s leading postseason scorer with 21.5 points per game.

Orlando power forward Jonathan Isaac was also excellent in his team’s win on Saturday. The former #6 overall pick logged 14 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots in 20 minutes off the bench. Isaac is averaging a team-high 2.0 blocks per game in the playoffs.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers guard Craig Porter (ankle) and power forward Dean Wade (knee) have both been ruled out for Tuesday’s Game 5 showdown with the Magic. Wade has been ruled out for the rest of Cleveland’s first-round series.

Dean Wade is also the bigger loss of the aforementioned duo as he started 32 games for Cleveland during the regular season and shot 39.1% on three-pointers while attempting 3.7 treys per game. In Wade’s absence, the Cavs will likely allot more minutes to Georges Niang and Isaac Okoro.

Magic vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 30-18 ATS after a win this season.

Orlando is 24-21 ATS as an underdog this season.

Cleveland is 26-27-2 ATS as a favorite this season.

Cleveland is 7-9 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

Magic vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

Orlando took care of business at home against Cleveland after falling down 2-0 in the series. It’s now 2-2, and there are a few numbers that bolster the Magic’s case for covering this game. Orlando is an NBA-best 34-13 ATS when playing a team on equal rest this season. The Magic are also 35-21 ATS in conference games and 23-20 ATS in road games this season. They should be competitive throughout this contest.

Cleveland scuffled in their two games in Orlando, and there are a few statistics that indicate they might not cover this game. The Cavs are 20-21-1 ATS as the home team and 19-26-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. What’s worse, Cleveland is 3-6 ATS in playoff games since the start of last season. I think the Magic could win this game outright, but I’ll take Orlando and the points as the pick.

Magic vs. Cavaliers Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +4.5