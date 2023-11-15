Magic vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team listed as 2-point favorites and the total sitting at 216, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Magic vs. Bulls matchup? Tip-off for this conference tilt is set for 8:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

509 Orlando Magic (+2) at 510 Chicago Bulls (-2); o/u 216

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

United Center, Chicago, IL

Magic vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Bulls when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic DFS Spin

Markelle Fultz (left knee tendinitis) has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Bulls. Fultz has been ruled out for the sixth time in Orlando’s last seven games, a development that’s concerning, to say the least. Anthony Black should remain in the starting lineup, while Cole Anthony and Joe Ingles will have increased opportunities coming off the bench.

Chicago Bulls DFS Spin

DeMar DeRozan will be away from the team for Wednesday’s game against the Magic as he is attending to a family matter, but he is expected to be back on Friday, according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes.

This will be DeMar’s first absence of the season, though he wasn’t on the initial injury report. Alex Caruso (toe) is questionable, and if he’s back, he should start in place of DeRozan. If he remains out, Patrick Williams should return to the starting unit. It will only be a one game absence for DeMar, so Caruso or Williams would only receive a boost on Wednesday.

Magic vs. Bulls NBA Betting Trends

Orlando is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Chicago

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Orlando’s last 12 games when playing on the road against Chicago

The over/under has gone UNDER in 10 of Chicago’s last 12 games when playing at home against Orlando

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Chicago’s last 5 games

Magic vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

Take the under, which has cashed in 21 of Orlando’s last 26 games against Chicago. If you shrink that number down to 20, the under is 15-5 in the last 20 meetings between these two teams. If you pare it down even more, the under has hit in five of the Magic’s last seven meetings with the Bulls.

Magic vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: UNDER 216