Magic vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Orlando Magic at the Fiserv Forum at 8:00p.m. ET Wednesday night. The Magic are listed as 1.0-point road favorites and the total is sitting at 216 points, what is the best bet from Milwaukee? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Bucks prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

539 Orlando Magic (-1.0) at 540 Milwaukee Bucks (+1.0); o/u 216

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Magic vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic DFS SPIN

Orlando dropped to 46-33 after losing to Houston last night by double digits. Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs each recorded 21 points in the loss. The Magic will look to get back on track on Wednesday night from Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Bucks DFS SPIN

Milwaukee snapped a four-game losing skid after defeating Boston by 13 points on April 9th. Patrick Beverley recorded a double-double for the Bucks scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Unfortunately for Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokunmpo left the game early with a calf injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the regular season.

Magic vs. Bucks Betting Trends

Orlando is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Bucks are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games versus the Magic.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 home games for the Bucks.

Magic vs. Bucks Prediction:

Orlando looks to get back in the win column, while Milwaukee looks for consecutive victoires.

Take the Magic. The Bucks played well last night against a short-handed Boston team, however they have still dropped four of their last five games. Now they have take on an Orlando team that does not take nights off. Without Giannis and the Bucks struggling as of late, the Magic seem like the side here.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Orlando -1