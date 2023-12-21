Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Magic vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Magic vs. Bucks

    The Orlando Magic head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Thursday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Magic cover the 8.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Magic vs. Bucks betting prediction.

    The Orlando Magic are 16-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-9 ATS this season.

    The Milwaukee Bucks are 20-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-14-1 ATS this season.

    Magic vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

    511 Orlando Magic (+8.5) at 512 Milwaukee Bucks (-8.5); o/u 238.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, December 21, 2023

    Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

    Magic vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Orlando Magic Daily Fantasy Spin

    Magic point guard Markelle Fultz won’t play Thursday night against the Bucks. He has been out for several weeks with left knee tendinitis but could be back before the end of the month. Fultz is averaging 11.4 points and 4.0 assists per game in 5 starts for Orlando this season.

    Orlando shooting guard Joe Ingles sat out his team’s game on Wednesday with a left ankle sprain, and he’s questionable for Thursday’s road tilt with Milwaukee. Ingles is averaging 4.9 points and 3.4 assists per game in 18.2 minutes per contest this year.

    Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable for Thursday’s game with a right midfoot sprain. Antetokounmpo is Milwaukee’s best player and is averaging 30.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this year. He currently has the fifth-best odds to win the NBA MVP award according to FanDuel.com. If Giannis is unable to play, Bucks sixth man Bobby Portis would be a prime candidate to slide into the starting lineup in his stead.

    Orlando is 11-7 ATS in conference games this season.

    Orlando is 5-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

    Milwaukee is 1-4 ATS with the rest advantage this year. That’s the second-worst mark in the league.

    Milwaukee is 7-9-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

    Magic vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

    The injury status of Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo could loom large over this game. Giannis is the Bucks’ best offensive and defensive player and provides them with a massive boost on both sides of the ball. If he can’t play, that could definitely hinder Milwaukee’s chances of covering this contest.

    Orlando is playing on the second night of a back-to-back in Milwaukee on Thursday night, but they’re a young team, so that shouldn’t be much of an issue. The Magic have 12 players that average at least 13 minutes per game this season, and that should help them against a Milwaukee team that largely uses an eight-man rotation. A few numbers also help make the case for the Magic. Orlando is 14-7 ATS in non-division games this season and they are 9-7 ATS as an underdog this year. In a contrarian play, I like Orlando to cover the number on the road in this one.

    Magic vs. Bucks Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC +8.5   

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com