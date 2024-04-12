Magic vs. 76ers NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will host the Orlando Magic at 7:10p.m. ET Friday night. The 76ers are listed as 8.0-point favorites and the total is sitting at 211.5 points, what is the smart play from Philly? Keep reading for our Magic vs. 76ers prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

557 Orlando Magic (+8.0) at 558 Philadelphia 76ers (-8.0); o/u 211.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, April 12, 2024

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Magic vs. 76ers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the 76ers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Orlando Magic DFS SPIN

Orlando dropped to 46-34 after losing to the Bucks Wednesday night by double digits. Cole Anthony scored 23 points in 32 minutes of action off the bench against Milwaukee. The Magic look to snap a two-game skid on Friday from Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers DFS SPIN

Philadelphia recorded their sixth victory in a row on Tuesday night after beating the Pistons 120-102. Joel Embiid recorded a double-double against Detroit, scoring 37 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

Magic vs. 76ers Betting Trends

Orlando is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The 76ers are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games versus the Magic.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 home games for Philadelphia.

Magic vs. 76ers Prediction:

Take the over. Both teams here should be playing a full roster here as this game is important in terms of seeding. The 76ers are chasing the Magic to avoid the play-in tournament. Both teams should be ready to go offensively in what should be a competitive contest.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Over 211.5