    NBA Articles

    Lakers vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Lakers vs. Warriors

    With Golden State listed as a 1.5-point home favorite and the total sitting at 243, what’s the best bet in Saturday night’s Lakers vs. Warriors matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    517 Los Angeles Lakers (+1.5) at 518 Golden State Warriors (-1.5); o/u 243

    8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 27, 2023

    Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

    Lakers vs. Warriors: Despite their Struggles, Bettors Loving Warriors

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 69% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    LeBron, Davis Questionable to face Golden State

    LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) are questionable for Saturday’s matchup with the Warriors.

    Per usual, both superstars find themselves on the injury report. Rui Hachimura would likely return to the starting unit of LeBron is out, while Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes would soak up the minutes if Davis can’t suit up. However, both James and AD have been available more often than not this season.

    Curry Leads Warriors with 33 Points

    Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 33 points (13-of-26 FGs), six rebounds, two assists, one steal and six 3-pointers against Sacramento on Thursday.

    Steph had back-to-back rough games two weeks ago, but he has been much better as of late. He has scored at least 20 points in four straight games and has hit at least five 3-pointers in three of those four games. As a team, the Warriors have really struggled recently, but Curry hasn’t slowed down at all. He has provided second round value this season, which isn’t quite to his standard but is still elite value. The Lakers come to town on Saturday, where Steph will look to close out the week with another excellent performance.

    Warriors are 1-3-1 ATS in their last 5 home games

    Lakers are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 road games

    Warriors are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Lakers are 4-9 ATS in their last 13 games as a favorite

    Lakers vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 4-0 in the Warriors’ last four home games, is 5-0 in their last five home games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games following a loss. On the other side, the over is 4-0 in the Lakers’ last four games overall, is 43-19-1 in their last 63 road games and is 46-22-1 in their last 69 games when listed as a road underdog.

    Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: OVER 243

