Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Lakers vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Lakers vs. Warriors

    The Lakers vs. Warriors matchup will be the second of TNT’s NBA double header on Thursday night. Will the Warriors cover as a 4.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    521 Los Angeles Lakers (+4.5) at 522 Golden State Warriors (-4.5); o/u 241.5

    10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 22, 2024

    Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

    Lakers vs. Warriors: Bettors all Over Golden State

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Davis Probable to face Warriors

    Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy/left hip spasms) is probable for Thursday’s game against the Warriors. Davis has been nagged by the Achilles and hip injuries for a while now, managing to play through them most nights. Look for that to be the case on Thursday, with the All-Star center being of even greater importance due to LeBron James (ankle) being sidelined. If something changes and Davis does not play, Jaxson Hayes will move into the starting lineup.

    Green Scores 23 Points vs. Jazz

    Draymond Green played 28 minutes in Thursday’s 140-137 win over the Jazz, recording a stat line of 23 points (9-of-14 FGs, 2-of-4 FTs), five rebounds, five assists, four steals, two blocks, and three 3-pointers.

    With Stephen Curry (16/2/10/1) shooting 4-of-14 from the field, his teammates picked up the slack in Golden State’s second game in as many nights. Green was one of them, as he tallied a season-high 23 points while recording a full stat line. Having reached double figures in three of his last four games, Draymond has provided top 25 per-game value in 9-cat formats over the past week. He continues to provide top 100 value in 8- and 9-cat formats for the season, with the lone concern being availability. Green has avoided trouble since returning from suspension; hopefully, that remains the case after the All-Star break.

    Over is 9-3 in Warriors last 12 home games

    Over is 10-4 in Lakers last 14 overall

    Under is 5-2 in Warriors last 7 overall

    Over is 35-15-1 in Lakers last 51 road games

    Lakers vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

    Take Golden State. The Warriors are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games as a favorite and are 6-1 at the betting window in their last seven games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game. On the other side, the Lakers are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games following a win of more than 10 points and are 7-22 at the betting window in their last 29 games after scoring more than 125 points in their previous contest.

    Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -4.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com