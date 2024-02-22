Lakers vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Lakers vs. Warriors matchup will be the second of TNT’s NBA double header on Thursday night. Will the Warriors cover as a 4.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet on the board tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

521 Los Angeles Lakers (+4.5) at 522 Golden State Warriors (-4.5); o/u 241.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 22, 2024

Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Lakers vs. Warriors: Bettors all Over Golden State

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Davis Probable to face Warriors

Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy/left hip spasms) is probable for Thursday’s game against the Warriors. Davis has been nagged by the Achilles and hip injuries for a while now, managing to play through them most nights. Look for that to be the case on Thursday, with the All-Star center being of even greater importance due to LeBron James (ankle) being sidelined. If something changes and Davis does not play, Jaxson Hayes will move into the starting lineup.

Green Scores 23 Points vs. Jazz

Draymond Green played 28 minutes in Thursday’s 140-137 win over the Jazz, recording a stat line of 23 points (9-of-14 FGs, 2-of-4 FTs), five rebounds, five assists, four steals, two blocks, and three 3-pointers.

With Stephen Curry (16/2/10/1) shooting 4-of-14 from the field, his teammates picked up the slack in Golden State’s second game in as many nights. Green was one of them, as he tallied a season-high 23 points while recording a full stat line. Having reached double figures in three of his last four games, Draymond has provided top 25 per-game value in 9-cat formats over the past week. He continues to provide top 100 value in 8- and 9-cat formats for the season, with the lone concern being availability. Green has avoided trouble since returning from suspension; hopefully, that remains the case after the All-Star break.

Lakers vs. Warriors NBA Betting Trends

Over is 9-3 in Warriors last 12 home games

Over is 10-4 in Lakers last 14 overall

Under is 5-2 in Warriors last 7 overall

Over is 35-15-1 in Lakers last 51 road games

Lakers vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

Take Golden State. The Warriors are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games as a favorite and are 6-1 at the betting window in their last seven games when their opponent scores 100 points or more in their previous game. On the other side, the Lakers are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games following a win of more than 10 points and are 7-22 at the betting window in their last 29 games after scoring more than 125 points in their previous contest.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS -4.5