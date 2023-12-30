Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Timberwolves cover the 4-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Timberwolves betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 17-15 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-18 ATS this season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 23-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-13-2 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Matchup & Betting Odds

575 Los Angeles Lakers (+4) at 576 Minnesota Timberwolves (-4); o/u 225.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Timberwolves when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers superstar forwards LeBron James (knee) and Anthony Davis (ankle) are both listed as questionable to play against the Timberwolves on Saturday night. James is posting 25.1 points per game this year while Davis is pouring in 24.9 points per contest on the campaign.

Los Angeles small forward Cam Reddish missed his club’s last contest with left groin soreness, but he’s probable to play on Saturday. Reddish is logging 7.0 points and 1.4 steals per game in 19 starts for the Lakers this year.

Minnesota Timberwolves Daily Fantasy Spin

Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable to play on Saturday due to left knee soreness. Towns is posting 21.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per contest for Minnesota this year.

Minnesota shooting guard Anthony Edwards went off in his club’s 118-110 home win over Dallas on Thursday night. In that game, the former #1 overall draft pick poured in 44 points, dished out 4 assists, snagged 3 rebounds, and collected 3 steals. He shot 12 of 23 from the field, 6 of 11 from long range, and 14 of 18 from the charity stripe to help spur his team to victory.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games against Minnesota.

Los Angeles is 10-12 ATS in conference games this season.

Minnesota is 11-9-2 ATS after a win this season.

Minnesota is 6-4-2 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves NBA Prediction:

The Lakers haven’t been very good over their last 10 games. Los Angeles is 4-6 straight up and 4-6 ATS in their last 10 contests. Of their 4 wins, one came over Charlotte, another came over San Antonio, and the other two came over Oklahoma City and Indiana. Of the Lakers’ 6 losses during that stretch, two of them came against the Bulls and the Spurs. Los Angeles has some problems, and Minnesota is a bad matchup for them due to Timberwolves centers Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns offering an inside-outside size combination that could be difficult to deal with on both ends of the floor.

The Timberwolves are 8-4-2 ATS at home and 12-6-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season. They are also 11-8-2 ATS as a favorite and 13-12 ATS in non-division games this year. I think Minnesota should give Los Angeles some problems in this one, which is why I’ll be laying the points with the Wolves at home on Saturday night.

Lakers vs. Timberwolves Prediction: MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES -4