Lakers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Thursday night at 8:00 PM ET. Can the Lakers cover the 7-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Lakers vs. Thunder betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 11-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-11 ATS this season.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 11-6 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-4-1 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Thunder Matchup & Betting Odds

515 Los Angeles Lakers (+7) at 516 Oklahoma City Thunder (-7); o/u 230.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, November 30, 2023

Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Lakers vs. Thunder Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Thunder when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers power forward Rui Hachimura (nose), small forward Jarred Vanderbilt (heel), and point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) will all miss Thursday night’s game against the Thunder. Hachimura has been the most impactful player of the three as he’s averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 23.3 minutes per contest for L.A. this season.

Los Angeles center Jaxson Hayes left the team’s last game on Tuesday with left elbow soreness, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Thursday’s tilt with Oklahoma City. Hayes is averaging 3.5 points per game in 11.5 minutes per contest this year.

Oklahoma City Thunder Daily Fantasy Spin

Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was outstanding in his team’s 106-103 road loss to the Timberwolves on Tuesday night. In that game, the Kentucky alum had 32 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals while shooting an efficient 13 of 22 from the floor and 6 for 6 from the charity stripe.

Oklahoma City power forward Chet Holmgren had a decent game on Tuesday night against Minnesota. The 7-footer had 16 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and shot 3 of 8 from deep in the loss.

Lakers vs. Thunder NBA Betting Trends

The Lakers are 10-17-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage since the start of last season.

Oklahoma City is 30-20 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Oklahoma City is 12-7-1 ATS with the rest advantage since the start of last season. That’s the third-best mark in the league over that stretch.

Los Angeles is 21-24-1 ATS as a road underdog since the beginning of the 2022 season.

Lakers vs. Thunder NBA Prediction:

The Lakers could be gassed for this game. This is L.A.’s third game in four nights and the final game of a four-game road trip for them. The Lakers played at Detroit on Wednesday night and won convincingly 133-107, but that’s not really saying much, as the Pistons have the worst record in the league at 2-16.

Multiple statistics point to Oklahoma City winning and covering this contest on Thursday. The Thunder are an NBA-best 4-0-1 ATS after a loss this season, and they are 4-1 ATS as a home favorite in 2023. What’s more, the Thunder are 2-0-1 ATS with the rest advantage this season and 7-3 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this year. The Thunder’s young legs should prove to be too much for an aging Lakers team playing a back-to-back on the last game of a road trip. I’m laying the points with OKC at home on Thursday.

Lakers vs. Thunder Prediction: OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER -7