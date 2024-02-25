Lakers vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the point spread sitting at 4 in favor of the home team and the total at 238.5, what’s the smart bet in Sunday afternoon’s Lakers vs. Suns matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

553 Los Angeles Lakers (+4) at 554 Phoenix Suns (-4); o/u 238.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 25, 2024

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Lakers vs. Suns: Bettors Leaning with Phoenix

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

LeBron Drops 30 Points on Spurs

LeBron James played 34 minutes in Friday’s 123-118 win over the Spurs and dropped 30 points (13-of-22 FGs, 2-of-3 FTs), seven rebounds, nine assists, one steal, and two 3-pointers. James continues to defy the odds, ranking in the top 25 in 9-cat and soaring into the top 10 in points leagues. His remarkable efficiency is evident with a 52% shooting from the field, although he faces challenges from the free-throw line, where his accuracy dips to 74%.

Despite this, his contributions remain monumental, averaging 24.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. LeBron led all scorers in Friday’s match with the Spurs dropping 30 points. At 39 years old, his performance is unprecedented, showcasing a level of productivity that seems to outpace Father Time himself.

Booker Scores 25 Points vs. Rockets

Devin Booker scores 25 points (7-of-24 FG, 11-of-11 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in Friday’s 114-110 loss to the Rockets. Booker’s exceptional performance this season places him in the elite top 15 across both 9-category and points leagues, showcasing his versatility and high level of play. His ability to be slotted into three positions—point guard, shooting guard, and small forward—on platforms like Yahoo and ESPN greatly enhances his value to fantasy managers by offering flexibility in their lineups. Booker exemplifies efficiency by shooting an impressive 50% from the field and 87% from the free-throw line. As one of the league’s premier talents, Booker remains a cornerstone for fantasy rosters.

Lakers vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Under is 4-1 in Suns last 5 overall

Over is 35-16-1 in Lakers last 52 road games

Under is 5-2 in Suns last 7 home games

Over is 46-21-1 in Lakers last 68 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

Lakers vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

Take Phoenix. The Suns are 4-0 against the spread in their last four home games, are 5-2 against the number in their last seven games as a favorite and are 4-0 at the betting window in their last four games as a home favorite. Phoenix is also 5-2 against the number in its last seven games when opponent allows 100 points or more in its previous game and has cashed in five of its last seven games following an ATS loss.

Lakers vs. Suns Betting Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -4