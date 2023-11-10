    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Lakers vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul Elliot
    Lakers vs. Suns

    The Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers from the Footprint Center. The Suns are listed as 3.5-point home favorites and the total at 225 points what is the play from the Valley? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Suns prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    521 Los Angeles Lakers (+3.5) at 522 Phoenix Suns (-3.5); o/u 225

    10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, November 10, 2023

    Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

    Lakers vs. Suns Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

    Rui Hachimura had a nice evening back after a four-game absence in Wednesday’s 128-94 loss to the Rockets. Hachimura recorded 24 points on 10-14 from the field and grabbed eight rebounds. The Lakers will look to rebound from the blowout loss in Houston. Anthony Davis remains questionable for Friday’s contest with a hip/groin issue, while Gabe Vincent and Jared Vanderbilt remain out.

    Phoenix Suns DFS SPIN

    Jusuf Nurkic scored the go-ahead basket with 7.3 seconds left in overtime to help lead Phoenix to a 116-115 overtime win versus the Bulls on Wednesday. Grayson Allen also had a big game in the win scoring 26 points and knocking down a career high eight triples. Devin Booker remains out Friday, however Bradley Beal is expected to play after making his season debut on Wednesday.

    The Suns are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

    Phoenix is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 home games.

    The total has gone over in 4 of the last 5 road games for the Suns.

    Lakers vs. Suns Prediction:

    The Lakers were embarrassed in Houston on Wednesday, while the Suns were able to capture an overtime win in Chicago.

    Give me Phoenix here. The Lakers will turn it around at some point; however they look sloppy on this road trip without their full complement of players. The Suns on the other hand are happy to welcome Bradley Beal back and I think he has a big game in his home debut for Phoenix. The supporting cast around KD/Beal look like they are finding a groove as well. Suns take of business against the short-handed Lakers.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Suns -3.5

