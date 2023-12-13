Lakers vs. Spurs NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Lakers head to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Wednesday night at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Lakers cover the 2.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Spurs betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-13 ATS this season.

The San Antonio Spurs are 3-19 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-14 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Spurs Matchup & Betting Odds

511 Los Angeles Lakers (-2.5) at 512 San Antonio Spurs (+2.5); o/u 227.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

TV: NBA TV

Lakers vs. Spurs Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers guards Gabe Vincent (knee) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) both missed Tuesday night’s game against Dallas. Vincent is ramping up his activity level, but will probably sit out Wednesday. Despite that, he could be returning to the lineup soon. Hood-Schifino is questionable for Wednesday’s contest.

Los Angeles power forward Jarred Vanderbilt sat out Tuesday’s game with lower back spasms, and he’s questionable to play in San Antonio on Wednesday night. Vanderbilt is averaging 14.3 minutes per game for the Lakers this year.

San Antonio Spurs Daily Fantasy Spin

Spurs center Charles Bassey will miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a torn ACL in his left knee. Bassey was averaging 3.3 points and 4.0 rebounds per game for San Antonio in 10.8 minutes per game across 19 contests this season.

Spurs rookie center Victor Wembanyama was sensational in his team’s 93-82 road loss to Houston on Monday night. In that game, the 7’4” French national had 15 points, 18 rebounds, 3 assists, and 5 blocked shots. It wasn’t enough to prevent the Spurs’ 17th straight loss.

Lakers vs. Spurs NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 3-5 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Los Angeles is an NBA-worst 0-4 ATS when playing on no rest this year.

The Lakers are 6-9 ATS after an outright win this season.

The Lakers are 2-3 ATS as a road favorite in 2023.

Lakers vs. Spurs NBA Prediction:

The Spurs are in a near-perfect spot to snap their 17-game losing streak. The Lakers are coming into San Antonio less than 24 hours after losing a 127-125 thriller to the Mavericks on Tuesday night. Before that, the Lakers were busy winning the NBA’s In-Season Tournament last week with a quarterfinal game at home and then two tournament games in Las Vegas.

The Lakers have played 5 games since December 2, while the Spurs have only played 4 games since December 1. There’s also the fact that the Lakers play two straight games in San Antonio, so they could conceivable take it easy on Wednesday night, then play everyone normal minutes on Friday night. They could simply be looking for a split here. I know it seems crazy to pick against the Lakers, but I think the rigor of the NBA schedule does them in on Wednesday night. I’m fading the public and taking the Spurs and the points at home.

Lakers vs. Spurs Prediction: SAN ANTONIO SPURS +2.5