Lakers vs. Rockets NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

Both teams come in tonight streaky. Houston has won three in a row. Lakers have lost two in a row. Anthony Davis, Jaxson Hayes, and Rui Hachimura are all game time decisions for the Lakers. As lineups and rotations change this early in the season games are sure to expose value bets.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Los Angeles Lakers (-4.5 -110) at 564 Houston Rockets (+4.5 -110); o/u 220

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Nov. 8th, 2023

Toyota Center, Houston, TX

Lakers vs. Rockets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting page indicates that 81% of point line bets are placed on the TEAM. Check the webpage often as data updates throughout the day.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS Spin

Lebron James is averaging 35.9 minutes a game. Second most on the team. Be sure to watch how his game times changes through the season. LeBron is averaging 20.0 PPG in games he plays less than 35 minutes.

Houston Rockets DFS Spin

Fred Vanvleet has connected the Rocket’s young core early this year. Through six games he has averaged 8.2 APG. That rate is about three assists higher than his career average.

Lakers vs. Rockets NBA Betting Trends

Rockets are 3-2 in their last 5 games against the spread

The totals have gone OVER in 3 of Rockets’ last 5 games

Lakers are 2-3 in their last 5 games against the spread

Los Angeles is 1-3 in their road games against the spread

Lakers vs. Rockets Prediction:

The Lakers have three rotation players questionable and another two in Gabe Vincent and Jared Vanderbilt out injured. These are the types of games young teams can pounce on. A fourth game in a row at home for Houston, expect them to be comfortable and ready. If Houston makes it an up and down game a big lead will happen at some point. Expect them to cover.

NBA Betting Prediction: HOUSTON ROCKETS +4.5