Lakers vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Lakers head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET. Can the Lakers cover the 12.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Raptors betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 42-33 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 36-40 ATS this season.

The Toronto Raptors are 23-51 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 31-42-1 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Raptors Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Los Angeles Lakers (-12.5) at 564 Toronto Raptors (+12.5); o/u 230.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Lakers vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Los Angeles forwards LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (knee) are both questionable to play against Toronto on Tuesday. Both players are averaging over 24 points and more than 7 rebounds per game this season.

Lakers small forward Cam Reddish (personal), point guard Gabe Vincent (knee), and power forward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) have all been ruled out for Tuesday’s road clash with the Raptors.

Los Angeles center Jaxson Hayes (calf) is probable to play on Tuesday. The former #8 overall pick in the 2019 draft is averaging 4.1 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest in 12.0 minutes per game this season.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (hand), small forward Scottie Barnes (hand), guard Ochai Agbaji (hip), shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. (rest), point guard D.J. Carton (ankle), and power forward Chris Boucher (knee) will all miss Tuesday’s home date with the Lakers. The biggest losses among that group are Barnes, Trent, and Poeltl.

Toronto small forward RJ Barrett and shooting guard Immanuel Quickley had both been dealing with personal matters, but they’re listed as probable to play against Los Angeles on Tuesday. In 27 games with the Raptors, Barrett is leading the team in scoring with 20.8 points per game. Quickley is averaging 17.7 points per contest in 32 games for Toronto this year.

Lakers vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Los Angeles is 24-19 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Toronto is 21-29 ATS after a loss this season.

Toronto is 5-16 ATS as a home underdog this season.

Lakers vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

Toronto is tanking, and they aren’t really even being subtle about it. The Raptors are 1-15 straight up in their last 16 games, and they are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games. Toronto has been holding out key contributors like Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl, and it’s unlikely we’ll see Barnes or Poeltl on the court before the year is over. Toronto needs to finish in the bottom six of the league in order to keep their first-round pick this season. They’re incentivized to lose games down the stretch here.

The Lakers are fighting for a playoff spot. L.A. is currently 3 games out of the #6 spot with 7 games left on their schedule. The Lakers have been playing well up to this point as they are 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games. I could see Los Angeles winning this game and making a run at the end of the season as their schedule isn’t that difficult. Because of the talent and motivation disparity, I’m laying the points with the Lakers in Toronto on Tuesday.

Lakers vs. Raptors Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS -12.5