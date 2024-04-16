Lakers vs. Pelicans NBA Play-In Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The 8-seed L.A. Lakers head to New Orleans to face the 7-seed Pelicans on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. It’s the first round of the NBA Play-In Tournament. Can the Pelicans win the game outright in this pick-’em matchup? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Pelicans betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 39-44 ATS this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans went 49-33 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 44-37-1 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Matchup & Betting Odds

541 Los Angeles Lakers (PK) at 542 New Orleans Pelicans (PK); o/u 223.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

TV: TNT

Lakers vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers forwards Christian Wood (knee) and Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) have both been ruled out for Tuesday’s road clash with the Pelicans. Vanderbilt could be back sometime this month, but Wood has been ruled out indefinitely after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

Los Angeles power forward Anthony Davis is officially listed as questionable to play on Tuesday due to back spasms. Davis is one of the Lakers’ best players and is averaging 24.7 points and 12.6 rebounds per game this season.

Lakers small forward LeBron James is probable to play on Tuesday with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy. James leads the team in scoring with 25.7 points per game on the campaign.

New Orleans Pelicans Daily Fantasy Spin

Pelicans shooting guard CJ McCollum played well in his team’s 124-108 home loss to the Lakers on Sunday. In that game, the former Portland Trail Blazer recorded 25 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists while converting 9 of 19 shot attempts from the field. McCollum is third on the team in scoring with 20.0 points per game this season.

Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson was also solid in his club’s loss on Sunday. The former #1 overall pick logged 12 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals in the defeat. Williamson leads New Orleans in scoring this season with 22.9 points per contest.

Lakers vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against New Orleans.

Los Angeles is 29-21 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

New Orleans is 24-28-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

New Orleans is 24-26 ATS as a favorite this season.

Lakers vs. Pelicans NBA Prediction:

These two teams just played each other on Sunday in New Orleans, and the Lakers won easily by a score of 124-108. The Lakers are 3-1 straight up against the Pelicans this season with each win coming by double-digits. In Los Angeles’ last 10 games against New Orleans, the Lakers are 6-4 straight up and 6-4 ATS. It seems like the Lakers’ size and athleticism are a bad matchup for the Pelicans.

In a playoff atmosphere, it might seem like the Pelicans having this game at home will be an advantage. I’m not so sure that’s the case. New Orleans is 21-19 straight up and just 20-20 ATS as the home team this season. What’s worse, the Pelicans are only 14-15 ATS as a home favorite in 2024. I think the Lakers are the more talented team and that will be borne out on the floor on Tuesday. I like L.A. to win this game outright on the road.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS PK