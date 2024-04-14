Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NBA Articles

    Lakers vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Lakers vs. Pelicans

    The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Los Angeles Lakers from the Smoothie King Center at 3:30p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The Pelicans are listed as 2.0-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 231 points, what is the best bet from NOLA? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Pelicans prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    529 Los Angeles Lakers (+2.0) at 530 New Orleans Pelicans (-2.0); o/u 231

    3:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 14, 2024

    Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

    Lakers vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

    Los Angeles improved to 46-35 after defeating the Grizzlies by 3 points on Friday. Anthony Davis scored 36 points and 14 rebounds in the victory. The Lakers finish their regular season campaign against the Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.

    New Orleans Pelicans DFS SPIN

    New Orleans recorded their fourth victory in a row on Friday night after beating the Warriors 114-109. CJ McCollum scored 28 points on 10/21 from the floor.

    Lakers is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

    The Pelicans are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus the Pelicans.

    The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 home games for the Lakers.

    Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction:

    Take the Lakers. This game should be all hands-on deck for both teams as it was very important game in terms of seeding. I’ll take my chances with the more veteran team in LA. LeBron and Anthony Davis will lead the Lakers to a victory against the young Pelicans.

    NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Lakers +110

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com