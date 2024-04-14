Lakers vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans will host the Los Angeles Lakers from the Smoothie King Center at 3:30p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. The Pelicans are listed as 2.0-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 231 points, what is the best bet from NOLA? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Pelicans prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

529 Los Angeles Lakers (+2.0) at 530 New Orleans Pelicans (-2.0); o/u 231

3:30 p.m. ET, Friday, April 14, 2024

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Lakers vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

Los Angeles improved to 46-35 after defeating the Grizzlies by 3 points on Friday. Anthony Davis scored 36 points and 14 rebounds in the victory. The Lakers finish their regular season campaign against the Pelicans on Sunday afternoon.

New Orleans Pelicans DFS SPIN

New Orleans recorded their fourth victory in a row on Friday night after beating the Warriors 114-109. CJ McCollum scored 28 points on 10/21 from the floor.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

Lakers is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Pelicans are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus the Pelicans.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 home games for the Lakers.

Lakers vs. Pelicans Prediction:

Take the Lakers. This game should be all hands-on deck for both teams as it was very important game in terms of seeding. I’ll take my chances with the more veteran team in LA. LeBron and Anthony Davis will lead the Lakers to a victory against the young Pelicans.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Lakers +110