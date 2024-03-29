Lakers vs. Pacers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Lakers head to Indiana to face the Pacers on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV. Can the Pacers cover the 3-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Pacers betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 41-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 35-39 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers are 41-33 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 39-33-3 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

503 Los Angeles Lakers (+3) at 504 Indiana Pacers (-3); o/u 241.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 29, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: NBA TV

Lakers vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers forwards LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (knee) are both listed as questionable to play against the Pacers on Friday night. James leads the team in scoring with 25.3 points per game and Davis is second on the club with 24.7 points per game this year.

Los Angeles point guard Gabe Vincent (knee), forward Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (back), and forward Christian Wood (knee) will all sit out Friday’s road tilt with Indiana. Vincent is the closest to returning among the listed group as he is slated to see the floor against Brooklyn on Sunday.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin will miss the rest of the season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder that required surgery. Mathurin will finish 2024 with averages of 14.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game.

Indiana power forward Pascal Siakam was solid in his team’s 125-99 road loss to Chicago on Wednesday night. In that game, the former Toronto Raptor recorded 14 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists. Siakam shot 2 of 7 from the floor, 1 of 1 from long distance, and 9 of 11 from the charity stripe in the defeat.

Lakers vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 17-15 ATS as an underdog this season.

Los Angeles is 26-19 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Indiana is 10-13-1 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Indiana is 12-15-2 ATS in non-conference games this season.

Lakers vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

Both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are listed as questionable for this game, so it’s worth monitoring their injury status all the way up to tip-off. That said, the Lakers are in a prime spot here. L.A. is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall and 23-18 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. Furthermore, the Lakers have won 5 consecutive games outright in a row. One of those wins came against Indiana, a 150-145 barnburner in the Crypto.com Arena last Sunday.

The problem for Indiana all season has been their defense. The Pacers are ranked 25th in defensive efficiency (1.148) and 29th in points allowed per game (121.0). Only the Washington Wizards allow more points per game than the Pacers. It’s also worth noting that Friday’s game will be Indiana’s first game at home after a five-game road trip. With that in mind, it’s possible the Pacers might be lagging a bit against the Lakers in this contest. For all of the above reasons, I like the Lakers to cover the number on the road in Indy on Friday night.

Lakers vs. Pacers Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS +3