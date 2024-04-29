Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs Betting Odds & Prediction

The Denver Nuggets will host the Los Angeles from the Ball Arena at 10:00p.m. ET on Monday night. The Nuggets are listed as 6.5-point favorites and the total is sitting at 216.5 points, what is the smart play from Denver? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Nuggets prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

561 Los Angeles Lakers (+6.5) at 562 Denver Nuggets (-6.5); o/u 216.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Lakers vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS SPIN

The Lakers defeated Denver by a score of 119-108 on Saturday night to avoid elimination. Anthony Davis scored 25 points and grabbed 23 rebounds in the victory. The Lakers will look to send the series back to LA for a game 6.

Denver Nuggets DFS SPIN

Denver dropped to the Lakers for the first time in nearly two years. Nikola Jokic recording 33 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists. Despite the loss, the Nuggets still hold a commanding 3-1 lead and look to close the series out Monday.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Nuggets are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus Los Angeles.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 home games for Boston.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction:

Take the Lakers. This feels like too many points in a series that has been close throughout. Los Angeles finally got over the hump by just taking a game against Denver on Saturday and I think they are able to build off that momentum in this one. Lebron and AD are going to show out in an elimination spot.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Lakers +6.5

