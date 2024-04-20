Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoffs Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Denver to face the Nuggets on Saturday night at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. It’s the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Nuggets cover the 7-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Nuggets betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 1-0 straight up in the postseason this year. The Lakers are 40-44 ATS this season.

The Denver Nuggets went 57-25 straight up in the regular season and are 0-0 in the postseason this year. The Nuggets are 38-42-2 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Matchup & Betting Odds

575 Los Angeles Lakers (+7) at 576 Denver Nuggets (-7); o/u 223.5

8:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, April 20, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: ABC

Lakers vs. Nuggets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers star forwards LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (back) are both listed as probable to play against the Nuggets on Saturday night. James leads the team in scoring with 25.7 points per game while Davis is second on the club in scoring with 24.7 points per game in 2024.

Los Angeles forwards Christian Wood (knee), Jarred Vanderbilt (foot), Cam Reddish (ankle), and guard Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) will all sit out the team’s playoff game against Denver on Saturday night. All three players are averaging under 7 points per contest and under 21 minutes played per game this season.

Denver Nuggets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray played well in his team’s 126-111 road win over the Grizzlies on Sunday. In his team’s regular-season finale, Murray accumulated a team-high 21 points, pulled down 6 rebounds, and dished out 4 assists. Murray is second on the club in scoring with 21.2 points per game this season.

Denver center Nikola Jokic ended his MVP-caliber campaign with a double-double on the road against Memphis on Sunday. In that contest, the Serbian big man poured in 15 points, collected 15 rebounds, doled out 5 assists, and nabbed 4 steals. Jokic nearly averaged a triple-double in the regular season while putting up 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 9.0 assists per game in 2024.

Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 7-12 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season.

Los Angeles is 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games against Denver.

Denver is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall.

Denver is 12-8 ATS in playoff games since the start of last season.

Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Prediction:

The Lakers will be at a travel and rest disadvantage in this contest. L.A. had to go to New Orleans for the Play-In Tournament on Tuesday, and they’ll have to play in Denver on Saturday night. The Nuggets haven’t played since Sunday and should be well-rested for this game. It’s also worth noting that the Lakers are 20-28 ATS after a win and 19-22 ATS as the road team this season.

A few numbers bolster Denver’s case. The Nuggets are 5-3 ATS in their last 8 games overall and an NBA-best 2-0 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest this season. Furthermore, Denver has an average home scoring margin of +9.8 points per game this season, which is the third-best figure in the league. The Nuggets are 8-0 straight up in their last 8 games against the Lakers and I like them to emphatically improve that record at Ball Arena on Saturday night. I’ll be laying the points with the defending NBA champs at home in this one.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -7