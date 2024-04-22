Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The Lakers vs. Nuggets first-round series heads into Game 2 on Monday night when the two teams meet at Ball Arena at 10:00 p.m. ET. Will the Nuggets cover as a 7-point home favorite? Or is there a better bet tonight from Denver?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

505 Los Angeles Lakers (+7) at 506 Denver Nuggets (-7); o/u 223.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, April 22, 2024

Ball Arena, Denver, CO

TV: TNT

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2: Public Bettors Leaning with Denver

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Nuggets when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

LeBron, Davis are probable for Monday night

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) and Anthony Davis (low back soreness) are probable for Monday’s game against the Nuggets. Given the stakes, James and Davis will be available for Monday’s Game 2. They’re still showing up on the injury report, more so because the Lakers need to cover themselves regarding league injury reporting news than anything else. The Lakers will look to even the series at one win apiece on Monday before the scene shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3.

Jokic provides 32 points in Game 1 win

Nikola Jokic provided 32 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a triple Saturday as the Nuggets defeated the Lakers in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round. Jokic did what he usually does and led his team in scoring and rebounds, though it was Jamal Murray (game-high 10) who led the team in assists.

Jokic battled Anthony Davis all night, trading tough buckets and key defensive plays, and while Davis put up 32 points of his own, it was Jokic’s Nuggets who had the last laugh. That’s eight straight wins for Denver over Los Angeles, dating back to last season’s Western Conference Finals, a series in which the MVP favorite averaged a whopping 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists with three triple-doubles.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Lakers’ last 7 games against Denver

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Lakers’ last 6 games when playing on the road against Denver

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Denver’s last 13 games against an opponent in the Pacific Division

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 NBA Prediction:

Take Denver. The Lakers are now 0-6 against the spread in their last six games against the Nuggets and are 1-5 against the number in their last six road games when playing on the road. On the other side, the Nuggets are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games overall, 4-1 against the number in their last five games against a Western Conference opponent and are 5-1 at the betting window in their last six games when playing as a favorite.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Game 2 Betting Prediction: DENVER NUGGETS -7