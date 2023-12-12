Lakers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Lakers head to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Lakers cover the 2-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Mavericks betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-9 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-12 ATS this season.

The Dallas Mavericks are 14-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 12-10 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Matchup & Betting Odds

563 Los Angeles Lakers (-2) at 564 Dallas Mavericks (+2); o/u 236.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 12, 2023

American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

TV: TNT

Lakers vs. Mavericks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers point guard Gabe Vincent won’t play against the Mavericks on Tuesday. He’s been out with a left knee effusion since Halloween but should be on track to return later this month.

Los Angeles forwards LeBron James (calf), Anthony Davis (hip/groin), and Jarred Vanderbilt (heel/back) are all officially listed as questionable for Tuesday’s road tilt with Dallas. James was awarded the MVP of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament on Saturday night, and he leads the Lakers in scoring with 25.0 points per game this season.

Dallas Mavericks Daily Fantasy Spin

Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving missed the team’s last game with a right heel contusion, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest against the Lakers. Irving is averaging 23.0 points and 5.2 assists per game for the Mavs in 2023.

Dallas forwards Grant Williams (knee), Tim Hardaway Jr. (back), and Derrick Jones Jr. (quadricep) are all listed as questionable for Tuesday’s clash with Los Angeles. Hardaway is averaging 16.9 points per game and Jones is logging 10.1 points per game this season.

Lakers vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Trends

Dallas is 8-1-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is 1-2 ATS with the rest advantage this season.

Dallas is 9-6 ATS in conference games this season.

The under is 15-9 in the Lakers’ games this season.

The over is 16-6 in the Mavericks’ games this year.

Lakers vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

Los Angeles just ran the gauntlet over the past week to win the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Lakers last played on Saturday night and beat a young Pacers team soundly 123-109 to secure the NBA Cup. Anthony Davis had 41 points and 20 rebounds in the win. Because of that, I think the Lakers are due for a bit of a letdown here in Dallas.

The Mavericks have won their last three games straight up and have scored at least 120 points in each contest. Mavs guard Luka Doncic is second in the league in scoring with 31.9 points per game this season, and he’s recorded 7 straight games with 30 points or more. I like him to extend that streak to 8 games in a row on Tuesday. In a contrarian play, I’m taking the Mavs and points at home in this contest.

Lakers vs. Mavericks Prediction: DALLAS MAVERICKS +2