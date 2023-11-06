Lakers vs. Heat NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Miami laying a single point and the total sitting at 222.5, what’s the best bet in Monday night’s Lakers vs. Heat matchup? Tip-off from Kaseya Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

535 Los Angeles Lakers (+1) at 536 Miami Heat (-1); o/u 222.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 6, 2023

Kaseya Center, Miami, FL

Lakers vs. Heat Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Heat when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS Spin

Taurean Prince (left patellar tendinitis) is not on the injury report ahead of Monday’s game against the Heat. Prince is set to return to action after missing the Lakers’ last two games. He should move back into the starting lineup, which would mean a return to the bench for Cam Reddish. Reddish hasn’t been a great streaming option as a spot starter, so this won’t have a major impact on fantasy basketball.

Miami Heat DFS Spin

Jimmy Butler (right knee tendinitis) and Duncan Robinson (right wrist sprain) are both probable for Monday’s game against the Lakers. This is a new injury for Robinson, but both players should be on the court against the Lakers on Monday. Both Butler and Robinson played over 30 minutes in their last game, and they’ll both be on the floor a lot on Monday as they look to get their third win of the season.

Lakers vs. Heat NBA Betting Trends

The over/under has gone UNDER in 5 of LA Lakers’ last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 11 of LA Lakers’ last 16 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 6 of Miami’s last 7 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Miami’s last 15 games

Lakers vs. Heat NBA Prediction:

Take Miami. The Lakers are just 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games. They’re also 2-10 straight up in their last 12 games on the road and have dropped 16 out of their last 22 games when playing the Heat in Miami.

Lakers vs. Heat Betting Prediction: MIAMI HEAT -1