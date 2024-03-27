Lakers vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the road team laying 3.5 points and the total sitting at 221.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

559 Los Angeles Lakers (-3.5) at 560 Memphis Grizzlies (+3.5); o/u 221.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

FedExForum, Memphis, TN

Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Bettors Backing L.A. at the Window

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 76% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Davis Tallies 34 Points vs. Bucks

Anthony Davis played 52 minutes in Tuesday’s 128-124 double-overtime win over Milwaukee, tallying 34 points (12-of-31 FGs, 7-of-7 FTs), 23 rebounds, two assists, two steals, four blocks, and three 3-pointers. The Lakers pulled off one of their biggest wins of the season on Tuesday, coming back to beat the Bucks in double overtime despite not having LeBron James (ankle). Davis led three starters with at least 29 points while doing yeoman’s work on the glass.

While he finished two rebounds shy of his season-high, this was AD’s first 30/20 game since March 7, 2023. Given the workload, the Lakers’ opponent on Wednesday (Memphis), and the expectation that LeBron will be available, fantasy managers should plan for Davis to get a night off. If he does, Jaxson Hayes (two points and four rebounds in 17 minutes) would be worth streaming in deep leagues.

Clarke Upgraded to Questionable

Brandon Clarke (left Achilles tendon repair) has been upgraded to questionable and could make his 2023-24 debut against the Lakers on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies have been depleted by injuries all season and Clarke could give their frontcourt a considerable boost. The springy forward will likely be on a minutes restriction if he’s cleared to play, though. Memphis could use him sparingly off the bench as he eases his way back from injury.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies NBA Betting Trends

Grizzlies are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 home games

Lakers are 3-7 ATS in their last 10 games as a favorite

Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up loss

Lakers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games following a ATS win

Lakers vs. Grizzlies NBA Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-1 in the Grizzlies’ last six games overall, is 11-5 in their last 16 games playing on one day of rest and is 6-2 in their last eight games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous game. On the other side, the over is 19-6-1 in the Lakers’ last 26 games as a favorite, is 19-7 in their last 26 road games and is 8-0-1 in their last nine games playing on zero days or rest.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Betting Prediction: OVER 221.5