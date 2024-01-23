Lakers vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home favorite listed as an 8.5-point favorite and the total sitting at 231, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Lakers vs. Clippers matchup at 10:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

525 Los Angeles Lakers (+8.5) at 526 Los Angeles Clippers (-8.5); o/u 231

10:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 23, 2023

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

TV: TNT

Lakers vs. Clippers: Public Bettors Backing Home Favorite

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing the Clippers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Davis Probable to Face Clippers

Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) is probable for Tuesday’s game against the Clippers. Davis is probable, suggesting he’ll ultimately be cleared to play. If not, more minutes would become available to Christian Wood and Jaxson Hayes. Wood stands to be the better streaming option of the two.

Leonard Scores 21 in win over Nets

Kawhi Leonard played 37 minutes in Sunday’s 125-114 win over Brooklyn, accumulating 21 points (6-of-15 FGs, 7-of-8 FTs), four rebounds, four assists, one block, and two 3-pointers. After shooting 2-of-11 from the field in the first three quarters, Leonard made all four field-goal attempts during the fourth.

That was one of the keys to the Clippers’ game-ending 22-0 run; The Klaw finally got going after struggling out of the gates. Paul George, who also got off to a slow start, finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal, and two 3-pointers in 36 minutes. Both Clippers’ star wings are providing 1st-round fantasy value, which is unsurprising given their career achievements, but both entered the season with Yahoo ADPs outside the top 25. The Clippers play three games during Week 14.

Lakers vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Over is 5-1 in Clippers last 6 overall

The over is 4-0 in Clippers last 4 home games

Over is 42-19-1 in Lakers last 62 road games

The over is 5-0 in Lakers last 5 games as a road favorite

Lakers vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Take the Clippers. The Lakers are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 road games, are 1-6 at the betting window in their last seven games following a win of more than 10 points and are 17-35 against the number in their last 52 games after scoring more than 125 points in their previous contest. On the other side, the Clippers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home games, are 8-3 against the number in their last 11 games overall and are 12-4 at the betting window in their last 16 games when listed as the favorite.

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS -8.5