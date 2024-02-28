Lakers vs. Clippers NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Lakers vs. Clippers matchup will be the second in Wednesday’s NBA double header, with tip-off set for 10:00 p.m. ET. Will the Lakers cover as a 3.5-point underdog or is there a smarter bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

533 Los Angeles Lakers (+3.5) at 534 Los Angeles Clippers (-3.5); o/u 236.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Lakers vs. Clippers: Public Bettors Backing Lakers

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

LeBron Questionable to face Clippers

LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers. James is back on the injury report due to his left ankle, but he did play through it in Sunday’s loss to the Suns. With the Lakers hosting the Wizards on Thursday, that could be the game he misses for injury management reasons. Should LeBron sit on Wednesday, Taurean Prince would move into the starting lineup, increasing his fantasy value.

Leonard Compiles 20 Points in Loss to Kings

Kawhi Leonard compiled 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 36 minutes in Sunday’s 123-107 loss to the Kings. Ho-hum. Yawn. Just another boring effort from Leonard, whose production Sunday looks almost identical to the 20/8/4/3/1 line he posted against Memphis on Friday. Leonard’s elite stat lines have become so commonplace that we take them for granted. He’s been a top-6 player in fantasy hoops for the 2023-24 campaign, but there are rarely any peaks or valleys for this guy. It’s tough to point to a more consistent option among fantasy’s top 10, and those who were able to snag Leonard at a discount on draft day are laughing all the way to the bank.

Lakers vs. Clippers NBA Betting Trends

Lakers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games playing on 2 days rest

Clippers are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

Lakers are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up loss

Clippers are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Lakers vs. Clippers NBA Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 10-4 in the Clippers’ last 14 games when their opponent scored 100 points or more in their previous contest, is 10-4 is 10-4 in their last 14 games overall and is 39-16-1 in their last 56 games playing on two days of rest. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Lakers’ last seven games when they’re listed as an underdog, is 34-16-1 in their last 51 road games and is 3-1-1 in their last five games overall.

Lakers vs. Clippers Betting Prediction: UNDER 236.5