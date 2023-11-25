Lakers vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The Los Angeles Lakers head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Saturday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Lakers cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Lakers vs. Cavaliers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 9-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-10 ATS this season.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 8-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-9 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

507 Los Angeles Lakers (+4.5) at 508 Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5); o/u 225.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers small forwards LeBron James (calf) and Cam Reddish (groin) are both questionable to play against the Cavs on Saturday. James leads the Lakers in scoring this season with 25.7 points per game. Reddish is averaging 7.4 points per contest in 2023.

Los Angeles power forward Rui Hachimura will miss Saturday’s contest with a broken nose. Hachimure is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this year. Lakers power forward Anthony Davis is probable to play against the Cavaliers with hip spasms. Davis is averaging 21.5 points per game this season.

Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has missed the team’s last four games with a hamstring strain, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s home tilt with the Lakers. Mitchell leads Cleveland in scoring this season with 29.2 points per game.

Cleveland small forwards Dean Wade (ankle) and Isaac Okoro (knee) will both miss Saturday’s game against Los Angeles. Wade is averaging 4.1 rebounds per game while Okoro is averaging 9.5 points per game this season.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 31-29 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

Cleveland is 40-41-2 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

The over is 9-6 in Cleveland’s games this season.

The under is 11-5 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

The big story of this game will be the injury status of Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell and Los Angeles’ LeBron James. Both are listed as questionable, but James seems like he has the better chance at playing considering he suited up in the Lakers’ game on Wednesday, and Mitchell has missed the Cavs’ last four contests. Regardless, both stars’ injury designations are worth monitoring.

The Lakers are playing fairly well, all things considered. L.A. has won 6 of their last 8 games straight up and have alternated wins and losses against the spread over their last 10 games. If the pattern holds, the Lakers are due for an against-the-spread win on Saturday night. The Lakers rank 9th in the NBA in defensive efficiency, and they should be able to slow down the Cavaliers’ offense if Cleveland is missing Donovan Mitchell. Consequently, I’m on the Lakers and the points on the road in this one.

Lakers vs. Cavaliers Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS +4.5