    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Lakers vs. Cavaliers NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Lakers vs. Cavaliers

    The Los Angeles Lakers head to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers on Saturday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Lakers cover the 4.5-point spread as road underdogs? Check out our Lakers vs. Cavaliers betting prediction to get today’s winner.

    The Los Angeles Lakers are 9-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-10 ATS this season.

    The Cleveland Cavaliers are 8-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 6-9 ATS this season.

    Lakers vs. Cavaliers Matchup & Betting Odds

    507 Los Angeles Lakers (+4.5) at 508 Cleveland Cavaliers (-4.5); o/u 225.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

    Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland, OH

    Lakers vs. Cavaliers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing the Cavaliers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Lakers small forwards LeBron James (calf) and Cam Reddish (groin) are both questionable to play against the Cavs on Saturday. James leads the Lakers in scoring this season with 25.7 points per game. Reddish is averaging 7.4 points per contest in 2023.

    Los Angeles power forward Rui Hachimura will miss Saturday’s contest with a broken nose. Hachimure is averaging 11.8 points and 3.8 rebounds per game this year. Lakers power forward Anthony Davis is probable to play against the Cavaliers with hip spasms. Davis is averaging 21.5 points per game this season.

    Cleveland Cavaliers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has missed the team’s last four games with a hamstring strain, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s home tilt with the Lakers. Mitchell leads Cleveland in scoring this season with 29.2 points per game.

    Cleveland small forwards Dean Wade (ankle) and Isaac Okoro (knee) will both miss Saturday’s game against Los Angeles. Wade is averaging 4.1 rebounds per game while Okoro is averaging 9.5 points per game this season. 

    Los Angeles is 31-29 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

    Cleveland is 40-41-2 ATS in non-division games since the start of last season.

    The over is 9-6 in Cleveland’s games this season.

    The under is 11-5 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

    Lakers vs. Cavaliers NBA Prediction:

    The big story of this game will be the injury status of Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell and Los Angeles’ LeBron James. Both are listed as questionable, but James seems like he has the better chance at playing considering he suited up in the Lakers’ game on Wednesday, and Mitchell has missed the Cavs’ last four contests. Regardless, both stars’ injury designations are worth monitoring.

    The Lakers are playing fairly well, all things considered. L.A. has won 6 of their last 8 games straight up and have alternated wins and losses against the spread over their last 10 games. If the pattern holds, the Lakers are due for an against-the-spread win on Saturday night. The Lakers rank 9th in the NBA in defensive efficiency, and they should be able to slow down the Cavaliers’ offense if Cleveland is missing Donovan Mitchell. Consequently, I’m on the Lakers and the points on the road in this one.

    Lakers vs. Cavaliers Prediction: LOS ANGELES LAKERS +4.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com