Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Lakers vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Lakers vs. Bulls

    Chicago is a 4-point home dog to LeBron and Co. on Wednesday night, while the total currently sits at 225.5. What’s the best value in Wednesday night’s Lakers vs. Bulls matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    545 Los Angeles Lakers (-4) at 546 Chicago Bulls (+4); o/u 225.5

    8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

    United Center, Chicago, IL

    Lakers vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Los Angeles Lakers DFS Spin

    Anthony Davis and LeBron James are questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Bulls, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

    Davis and James both played in Monday’s loss to the Knicks, and both have been fixtures on the injury report this season, so there’s a good chance they’ll be available against Chicago on Wednesday. If they’re not, Los Angeles will likely fill their voids with a platoon approach. One of the players who could help out is Gabe Vincent, who’s set to make his return after missing the Lakers’ last 23 games due to a knee injury.

    Chicago Bulls DFS Spin

    Nikola Vucevic played 33 minutes in Monday’s 108-104 win over the 76ers, tallying 23 points (10-of-18 FGs), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and three 3-pointers.

    After shooting a brutal 3-of-13 from the field in Saturday’s loss to the Heat, Vooch bounced back with a solid performance against the reigning league MVP. Vucevic has scored 20 points or more in five of the eight games he’s played in December and has been a top 50 player in 9-cat formats over the last three weeks. Chicago heads home to play its final three games of Week 9, beginning with the Lakers on Wednesday.

    The total has gone OVER in 14 of Chicago’s last 16 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Chicago’s last 12 games

    The Lakers are 3-16 ATS in their last 19 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road

    The Lakers are 4-17 ATS in their last 21 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road

    Lakers vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

    Take the over, which cashed in seven out of the Lakers’ last eight games against the Bulls. The over is also 10-2 in the Bulls’ last 12 games overall, cashing in five out of their last six as well. On the other side, the total has gone over in 19 out of the Lakers’ last 27 games on the road, which includes seven straight. Finally, the over is 23-7 in the Bulls’ last 30 games against a Western Conference opponent.

    Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: OVER 225.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com