Lakers vs. Bulls NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Chicago is a 4-point home dog to LeBron and Co. on Wednesday night, while the total currently sits at 225.5. What’s the best value in Wednesday night’s Lakers vs. Bulls matchup at 8:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

545 Los Angeles Lakers (-4) at 546 Chicago Bulls (+4); o/u 225.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

United Center, Chicago, IL

Lakers vs. Bulls Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 53% of public bettors are currently backing the Lakers when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers DFS Spin

Anthony Davis and LeBron James are questionable for Wednesday’s matchup with the Bulls, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha.

Davis and James both played in Monday’s loss to the Knicks, and both have been fixtures on the injury report this season, so there’s a good chance they’ll be available against Chicago on Wednesday. If they’re not, Los Angeles will likely fill their voids with a platoon approach. One of the players who could help out is Gabe Vincent, who’s set to make his return after missing the Lakers’ last 23 games due to a knee injury.

Chicago Bulls DFS Spin

Nikola Vucevic played 33 minutes in Monday’s 108-104 win over the 76ers, tallying 23 points (10-of-18 FGs), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and three 3-pointers.

After shooting a brutal 3-of-13 from the field in Saturday’s loss to the Heat, Vooch bounced back with a solid performance against the reigning league MVP. Vucevic has scored 20 points or more in five of the eight games he’s played in December and has been a top 50 player in 9-cat formats over the last three weeks. Chicago heads home to play its final three games of Week 9, beginning with the Lakers on Wednesday.

Lakers vs. Bulls NBA Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Chicago’s last 16 games against an opponent in the Western Conference

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Chicago’s last 12 games

The Lakers are 3-16 ATS in their last 19 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road

The Lakers are 4-17 ATS in their last 21 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road

Lakers vs. Bulls NBA Prediction:

Take the over, which cashed in seven out of the Lakers’ last eight games against the Bulls. The over is also 10-2 in the Bulls’ last 12 games overall, cashing in five out of their last six as well. On the other side, the total has gone over in 19 out of the Lakers’ last 27 games on the road, which includes seven straight. Finally, the over is 23-7 in the Bulls’ last 30 games against a Western Conference opponent.

Lakers vs. Bulls Betting Prediction: OVER 225.5