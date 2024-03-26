Lakers vs. Bucks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The L.A. Lakers head to Milwaukee to face the Bucks on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Bucks cover the 8.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Lakers vs. Bucks betting prediction.

The Los Angeles Lakers are 39-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 33-39 ATS this season.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 46-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 32-38-1 ATS this season.

Lakers vs. Bucks Matchup & Betting Odds

537 Los Angeles Lakers (+8.5) at 538 Milwaukee Bucks (-8.5); o/u 232.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 26, 2024

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TNT

Lakers vs. Bucks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing the Bucks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Los Angeles Lakers Daily Fantasy Spin

Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is listed as doubtful for Tuesday’s road clash with the Bucks due to left ankle tendinopathy. James leads Los Angeles in scoring with 25.4 points per game this season.

Los Angeles forwards Jarred Vanderbilt (foot) and Christian Wood (knee) will both sit out Tuesday’s game. The Lakers will also be without the services of guards Gabe Vincent (knee) and Jalen Hood-Schifino (back) against the Bucks.

Los Angeles power forward Anthony Davis is probable to play on Tuesday with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy. Davis is second on the team in scoring with 24.6 points per game on the campaign.

Milwaukee Bucks Daily Fantasy Spin

Bucks forwards Khris Middleton (ankle) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (hamstring) are both listed as probable to play against the Lakers on Tuesday. Antetokounpo is averaging 30.7 points per game in 2024 and Middleton is putting up 15.0 points per game this year.

Milwaukee forward MarJon Beauchamp is questionable for Tuesday’s game with back spasms. Beauchamp is averaging 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game in 12.9 minutes per contest for the Bucks this season.

Lakers vs. Bucks NBA Betting Trends

Los Angeles is 14-25 ATS after a win this season.

Los Angeles is 13-19 ATS as the road team this season.

Milwaukee is 41-35-3 ATS as the home team since the start of last season.

Milwaukee is 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games overall.

Lakers vs. Bucks NBA Prediction:

The Lakers probably won’t have LeBron James available for this game. L.A. is 5-4 straight up without James this season, including a 123-122 win over Milwaukee on March 8th. That game was in Los Angeles, and the Bucks didn’t have Khris Middleton available for that contest. This game will be in Milwaukee where the Bucks are 29-7 straight up this season, and they will have Middleton ready to go on Tuesday. The Bucks are 29-17 straight up when Khris Middleton plays this year.

Milwaukee is coming off one of their best wins of the season on Sunday. The Bucks beat the Thunder at home 118-93 this past weekend, and they shot 53.3% from the field while holding Oklahoma City to just 37.1% shooting on the night. That win was Milwaukee’s fourth victory in five games and their fifth win in their last seven contests. I like the way the Bucks are playing and think they’ll be able to avenge their loss to the Lakers earlier this month. I’m laying the points with Milwaukee at home in this one.

Lakers vs. Bucks Prediction: MILWAUKEE BUCKS -8.5