    NBA Articles

    Knicks vs. Warriors NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Knicks vs. Warriors

    The Knicks vs. Warriors matchup will be one of the featured games on ESPN Monday night. With the Warriors laying 5 points as a home favorite and the total sitting at 211 points, what’s the best play on the board tonight in San Francisco?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    567 New York Knicks (+5) at 568 Golden State Warriors (-5); o/u 211

    10:00 p.m. ET, Monday, March 18, 2024

    Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

    TV: ESPN

    Knicks vs. Warriors: Public Bettors Love Golden State

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Warriors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Anunoby Questionable for Monday’s Game

    OG Anunoby (right elbow injury management) is questionable for Monday’s game against the Warriors. Anunoby appeared to take a hit to the elbow, which was operated on in late January, during Thursday’s win over Portland. While he did play against Sacramento two nights later, he did not look comfortable shooting the basketball. Should Anunoby not play on Monday, Precious Achiuwa would return to the starting lineup, boosting his fantasy value.

    Thompson Accounts for 26 Points vs. Lakers

    Klay Thompson accounted for 26 points (9-of-15 FGs, 3-of-3 FTs), four rebounds, three assists, and five 3-pointers in 30 minutes in Saturday’s win over the Lakers. After starting the Warriors’ previous two games, Thompson returned to the bench on Saturday, as Stephen Curry was back in the lineup. That change didn’t prevent Klay from coming out hot, as he finished the first half with 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field.

    While far less productive after halftime, Saturday was a reminder of what Thompson can do when he gets rolling. Chris Paul also returned to the bench on Saturday, logging 19 minutes and finishing with eight points, six rebounds, and four assists. CP3 and Thompson will continue to be rostered in most leagues, and rightfully so, as both still have important roles within the rotation.

    Warriors are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games overall

    Knicks are 3-0-1 ATS in their last 4 road games

    Warriors are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games after scoring more than 125 points in their previous game

    Knicks are 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games overall

    Knicks vs. Warriors NBA Prediction:

    Take the under. The under is 10-3 in the Warriors’ last 13 games overall, is 6-1 in their last seven games after scoring more than 125 points in their previous game and is 7-1 in their last eight games following a win. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Knicks’ last four road games, is 29-6 in their last 35 games overall and is 17-4 in their last 21 games following an ATS win.

    Knicks vs. Warriors Betting Prediction: UNDER 211

