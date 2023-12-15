Knicks vs. Suns NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New York Knicks travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns on Friday night at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. Can the Suns cover the 5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Suns betting prediction.

The New York Knicks are 13-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-10-2 ATS this season.

The Phoenix Suns are 13-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-13-1 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Suns Matchup & Betting Odds

547 New York Knicks (+5) at 548 Phoenix Suns (-5); o/u 230.5

10:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 15, 2023

Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

TV: ESPN

Knicks vs. Suns Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 97% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson recently underwent left ankle surgery. He will be re-evaluated in 8 to 10 weeks. Robinson was averaging 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game for the Knicks this year. The latter three figures all lead the team this season.

New York power forward Julius Randle was great in his team’s 117-113 road loss to Utah on Wednesday night. In that game, the big man out of Kentucky recorded 32 points, 12 rebounds, and 6 assists. He shot 14 of 23 from the field and 2 of 6 from long range in the losing effort.

Phoenix Suns Daily Fantasy Spin

Suns small forward Josh Okogie has been ruled out for Friday’s home tilt with the Knicks. He’s dealing with a right hip injury. Okogie is averaging 6.5 points per game in 21.3 minutes per contest for Phoenix this year.

Suns shooting guards Eric Gordon (calf) and Grayson Allen (groin) are both questionable to play on Friday night. Both players were held out of the team’s last contest. Gordon is averaging 14.2 points per game this year while Allen is contributing 12.3 points per contest in 2023. Jordan Goodwin and Nasir Little may take on increased roles if Gordon and/or Allen are unable to play on Friday.

Knicks vs. Suns NBA Betting Trends

Phoenix is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games against New York.

New York is 2-4 ATS in non-conference games this season.

New York is 2-5-1 ATS as a road underdog this year.

Phoenix is 39-34-2 ATS as a favorite since the beginning of last season.

Knicks vs. Suns NBA Prediction:

The Suns will have their big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal all healthy and ready to go for this game. Durant had missed the past two games with an ankle injury, but he returned to the lineup against Brooklyn on Wednesday where he dropped 27 points in 38 minutes.

Durant is having a tremendous season, as he’s fourth in the NBA in scoring with 30.8 points per game this year. He’s doing it with efficiency as well as he’s shooting 52.0% from the field, 48.4% from three-point range, and 88.7% from the free throw line. Durant and Beal both missed the first meeting between these two teams, but the Suns won in New York anyway, 116-113 on November 26th. With both players back in the fold, I like the Suns to win this contest by multiple possessions at home on Friday night.

Knicks vs. Suns Prediction: PHOENIX SUNS -5