Knicks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New York Knicks head to Toronto to face the Raptors on Friday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Raptors cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Knicks vs. Raptors betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New York Knicks are 11-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-7-2 ATS this season.

The Toronto Raptors are 9-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 10-8-1 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Raptors Matchup & Betting Odds

525 New York Knicks (+1.5) at 526 Toronto Raptors (-1.5); o/u 216.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Friday, December 1, 2023

Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Knicks vs. Raptors Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 87% of public bettors are currently backing the Raptors when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson was fantastic in his team’s 118-112 home win over the Pistons on Thursday night. In that game, Brunson poured in 42 points, dished out 8 assists, and grabbed 6 rebounds. He shot 13 of 24 from the floor and 7 of 12 from deep to help spur his team to victory.

New York power forward Julius Randle also had a big scoring night on Thursday, The big man out of Kentucky recorded 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. Brunson leads the Knicks in scoring this season with 24.1 points per game and Randle is second on the club with 19.9 points per contest this year.

Toronto Raptors Daily Fantasy Spin

Raptors small forward Scottie Barnes made a big impact during his team’s 112-105 home win over the Suns on Wednesday night. In that contest, the Florida State alum had 23 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks. Barnes is second on the team in scoring with 19.1 points per game this season.

Toronto power forward Precious Achiuwa provided his team with a spark off the bench on Wednesday night. The third-year pro posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds while also notching an assist and 2 steals. Achiuwa is seventh on the team in minutes played this year.

Knicks vs. Raptors NBA Betting Trends

Toronto is 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against New York.

Toronto is 6-4 ATS as the home team this season.

New York is 1-3 ATS this season when playing on no rest.

New York is 1-3-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

Knicks vs. Raptors NBA Prediction:

The Raptors have quietly been one of the better home teams against the number dating back to the 2022 season. Since the start of last season, Toronto is 24-15-1 ATS as a home favorite and 31-20-1 ATS as the home team overall. Both figures rank in the top five in the league during that span.

The Knicks have struggled in a few different scenarios that are relevant to this game. Since the beginning of last season, New York is 8-9-1 ATS in division games. This season, the Knicks are 4-6 ATS after a win and 1-2 ATS with the rest disadvantage. They’ll be playing on the second night of a back-to-back on Friday night. This contest will be New York’s third game in four nights, and I can see them wilting a bit in the fourth quarter. I like the Raptors to win a close game by a basket or more at home on Friday night.

Knicks vs. Raptors Prediction: TORONTO RAPTORS -1.5