Knicks vs. Pelicans NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The New York Knicks will travel to New Orleans to the face the Pelicans from the Smoothie King Center at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night. The Pelicans are listed as 3.0-point home favorites, and the total is sitting at 224.0 what is the play from New Orleans? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Pelicans prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

557 New York Knicks (+3.0) at 558 New Orleans Pelicans (-3.0); o/u 224.0

7:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 28, 2023

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

Knicks vs. Pelicans Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks DFS SPIN

Julius Randle recorded a double-double in the Knick’s Friday night win against the Hawks. Jalen Brunson also had a big night in the Knicks win, as he recorded 31 points on 11/21 from the field and eight 3’s. all Heat in scoring with 22 points, however it was a balanced offensive attack, as five different players recorded at least 10 points.

New Orleans Pelicans DFS SPIN

CJ McCollum and Zion Willamson led the way for New Orleans in their road victory versus Memphis on Wednesday. McCollum finished the game with 24 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Zion scored 23 points, while grabbing 7 boards. All five starters for the Pelicans recorded at least 10 points in the win.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

New York is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Pelicans are 5-5 SU in their last 10 games versus New York.

The total has gone over in 3 of the last 5 games in this matchup.

Knicks vs. Pelicans Prediction:

The Knicks had a tough game in Atlanta on Friday night as they defeated the Hawks 126-120, while New Orleans last played on Wednesday when they defeated Memphis on the road.

This should be a great game as a lot of young stars will be in action for both teams. I like the Pelicans to take care of business in their home opener. New Orleans is going to be a tough team this year, depending on health, but for this contest they are healthy, minus a couple of role players. This should be a closely contested game, but I think we see fatigue set in for New York in the second half, as this is their first B2B of the year. New Orleans pulls away late to grab the win.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Pelicans -3.0