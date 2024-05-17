Close Menu
    Knicks vs. Pacers Game 6 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Knicks vs. Pacers

    The 2-seed New York Knicks head back to Indiana to face the 6-seed Pacers on Friday night at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 6 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Pacers cover the 6.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Pacers betting prediction.

    New York leads the series 3-2.

    The New York Knicks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 7-4 straight up in the postseason this year. The Knicks are 49-41-3 ATS this season.

    The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 6-5 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 49-42-3 ATS this season.

    Knicks vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

    529 New York Knicks (+6.5) at 530 Indiana Pacers (-6.5); o/u 215.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Friday, May 17, 2024

    Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

    TV: ESPN

    Knicks vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Knicks small forward OG Anunoby (hamstring), center Mitchell Robinson (ankle), and small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (foot/wrist) will all sit out Friday night’s Game 6 in Indianapolis. Anunoby is being evaluated on a game-to-game basis while Robinson and Bogdanovic are out for the season.

    New York power forward Julius Randle has also been ruled out for the season. He had a shoulder injury that required surgery. With the aforementioned four players out, Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa, and Alec Burks have all gotten more floor time. 

    Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

    Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury. Mathurin will finish his second NBA season with averages of 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. 

    Indiana small forward Pascal Siakam was the only Pacers player to crack 20 points in his team’s Game 5 loss on Tuesday. In that contest, the New Mexico State alum poured in 22 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, doled out 2 assists, and nabbed a steal. Siakam is Indiana’s leading scorer in these playoffs with 20.8 points per game.

    New York is 18-20-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

    New York is 26-29-1 ATS after a win this season.

    Indiana is an NBA-best 25-13-2 ATS after a loss this season.

    Indiana is 9-5 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

    Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

    New York won Game 5 of this series at home in emphatic fashion on Tuesday. The Knicks triumphed 121-91 and looked no worse for the wear in the process. Despite that, New York has yet to win a game in Indiana during this series, and the Knicks are just 2-3 straight up on the road in these playoffs. Due to where the game is and team depth, Indiana has the upper hand in this matchup. A few numbers illustrate that fact.

    The Pacers are 25-19-2 ATS as the home team and 33-26-3 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. What’s more, Indiana is 35-27-1 ATS in conference games and 17-16-1 as a home favorite this season. The last time these two teams played in Indianapolis, the Pacers won easily by a score of 121-89 this past Sunday. I could see Indy winning big again at home to push this series to a decisive seventh game. I’m laying the points with the Pacers at home on Friday night.

    Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction: INDIANA PACERS -6.5 

