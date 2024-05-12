Knicks vs. Pacers Game 4 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 2-seed New York Knicks remain in Indiana to face the 6-seed Pacers on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. It’s Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Pacers cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Pacers betting prediction.

New York leads the series 2-1.

The New York Knicks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 6-3 straight up in the postseason this year. The Knicks are 48-40-3 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 5-4 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 48-41-3 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

509 New York Knicks (+5.5) at 510 Indiana Pacers (-5.5); o/u 217.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 12, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ABC

Knicks vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks small forward OG Anunoby (hamstring), center Mitchell Robinson (ankle), small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (wrist/foot), and power forward Julius Randle (shoulder) will all sit out Sunday’s Game 4 against the Pacers.

The most relevant losses of that group are Anunoby and Robinson. Precious Achiuwa started in Anunoby’s place on Friday, and veteran shooting guard Alec Burks also received additional minutes. Burks scored 14 points in 21 minutes during his team’s 111-106 Game 4 loss.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for Sunday’s game with back and ankle injuries. Haliburton has carried the questionable tag for several games during these playoffs and has yet to sit out a contest. He’s averaging 19.0 points and 8.9 assists per game during the 2024 postseason.

Indiana small forward Aaron Nesmith is also questionable for Sunday’s Game 4. He’s dealing with right shoulder soreness. Nesmith is averaging 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game during 9 postseason contests this year.

Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

New York is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Indiana.

New York is an NBA-best 22-11-1 ATS after a loss this season.

Indiana is 22-28-1 ATS after a win this season.

Indiana is 23-25-1 ATS as a favorite this season.

Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

New York is as tough a team as there is left in these playoffs. The Knicks rebound well and defend with pride. That combination has kept them in virtually every game in these playoffs. The line on this game is 5.5, meaning the Knicks would have to lose by 6 points or more to not cover. New York has only 2 postseason losses by 6 points or more this season, and one of them came in overtime.

There are several numbers that back up the case for the Knicks in this game. New York is 25-18-2 ATS as the road team and 34-25-2 ATS in conference games this season. The Knicks are also 33-23-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest and 33-22-2 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. New York has covered the spread in both games following an outright loss in these playoffs, and I like them to make it three in a row on Sunday. I’m taking the Knicks and the points on the road in Indianapolis.

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +5.5