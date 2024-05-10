Knicks vs. Pacers Game 3 NBA Playoffs Odds & Prediction

The 2-seed New York Knicks head to Indiana to face the 6-seed Pacers on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. It’s Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. Can the Pacers cover the 7-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Pacers betting prediction.

New York leads the series 2-0.

The New York Knicks went 50-32 straight up in the regular season and are 6-2 straight up in the postseason this year. The Knicks are 47-40-3 ATS this season.

The Indiana Pacers went 47-35 straight up in the regular season and are 4-4 straight up in the postseason this year. The Pacers are 48-40-3 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Pacers Matchup & Betting Odds

501 New York Knicks (+7) at 502 Indiana Pacers (-7); o/u 222.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: ESPN

Knicks vs. Pacers Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks small forward OG Anunoby will miss Friday’s Game 3 against the Pacers. He’s dealing with left hamstring soreness. Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per game in 40.0 minutes per contest during these playoffs.

New York point guard Jalen Brunson is questionable to play on Friday due to right foot soreness. Brunson missed the entire second quarter of Game 2 before returning to finish the contest. Brunson is the Knicks’ leading scorer in the postseason with 35.6 points per game.

Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (ankle), small forward Bojan Bogdanovic (foot/wrist), and power forward Julius Randle (shoulder) will all miss Friday’s game and likely the rest of the season.

Indiana Pacers Daily Fantasy Spin

Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for Friday’s contest due to lower back spasms. It’s worth noting that Haliburton has carried the questionable tag for multiple postseason contests this year and has yet to miss a game. Haliburton is averaging 17.0 points and 9.1 assists per game during these playoffs.

Indiana shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin will miss the rest of the season due to a torn right labrum that required surgery. Mathurin averaged 14.5 points and 4.0 rebounds per game in 59 regular season appearances this year.

Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Betting Trends

New York is 25-29-1 ATS after a win this season.

New York is 17-19-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

Indiana is 25-12-2 ATS after a loss this season. That’s the best record in the league.

Indiana is 24-18-2 ATS as the home team this season.

Knicks vs. Pacers NBA Prediction:

The New York Knicks are fighting a war of attrition, and appear to be losing. New York has already lost center Mitchell Robinson during these playoffs. Now Knicks small forward OG Anunoby won’t suit up against Indiana on Friday night. That’s likely going to be a big loss. Anunoby was great in his team’s 130-121 win over the Pacers on Friday, logging 28 points on 10 of 19 shooting. With him out of the lineup, New York will likely have to play a combination of Precious Achiuwa, Miles McBride, and Alec Burks. That’s a big ask for a pivotal Game 3 in a hostile environment.

Indiana has been a good home team during these playoffs. The Pacers are 3-0 straight up and 2-1 ATS in their three postseason games played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season. They were 26-15 straight up at home during the regular season and are 24-18-2 ATS in Indianapolis this year. I think Indiana’s youth and depth will help spur them to a win by three possessions or more on Friday, so I’m laying the points with the Pacers.

Knicks vs. Pacers Prediction: INDIANA PACERS -7