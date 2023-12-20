Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NBA Articles

    Knicks vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Alex BeckerBy No Comments
    Knicks vs. Nets

    The New York Knicks head to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Nets cover the 1-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Nets betting prediction.

    The New York Knicks are 15-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-11-2 ATS this season.

    The Brooklyn Nets are 13-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-8-1 ATS this season.

    Knicks vs. Nets Matchup & Betting Odds

    539 New York Knicks (-1) at 540 Brooklyn Nets (+1); o/u 233.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

    Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

    Knicks vs. Nets Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Knicks center Jericho Sims is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Nets due to a right ankle sprain. The big man out of Texas is shooting 66.7% from the field in 14 games of action for New York this season.

    New York center Mitchell Robinson is out until late February after undergoing left ankle surgery. Robinson was a key cog to the Knicks’ defense this year and was posting 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in 21 starts before getting hurt.

    Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

    Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV will sit out Wednesday’s game due to a left hamstring strain. The Miami alum is averaging 14.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest in 21.3 minutes per game this season.

    Brooklyn point guards Ben Simmons and Dennis Smith Jr. will both miss Wednesday night’s home clash with New York due to back injuries. Simmons is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game this season while Smith is posting 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest in 2023.

    New York is 9-5 ATS as a favorite this season.

    New York is 9-6-2 ATS in conference games this year.

    Brooklyn is 9-13-2 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

    Brooklyn is 14-15-2 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

    Knicks vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

    This is technically a road game for the Knicks, but the Nets only play 5.3 miles away from New York’s home arena. New York is coming off of a four-game road trip out west where they went 2-2 straight up and 2-2 ATS. New York should be happy to be playing a conference opponent on Wednesday. 

    The Knicks have been solid against the Eastern Conference since last season as they are 44-32-4 ATS against conference foes dating back to the beginning of the 2022 campaign. That’s the fourth-best mark in the league during that stretch. 

    What’s more, New York has the second-best record in road games since 2022 at 37-24-2 ATS. And finally, the Knicks have frequently taken care of business in games they’re supposed to win in the last season and a quarter. New York is 33-25-2 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season, which is the sixth-best record in the league in that stretch. For those reasons, I like the Knicks to win and cover the spread in this crosstown showdown on Wednesday night.

    Knicks vs. Nets Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -1   

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com