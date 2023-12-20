Knicks vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New York Knicks head to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Nets cover the 1-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Nets betting prediction.

The New York Knicks are 15-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 13-11-2 ATS this season.

The Brooklyn Nets are 13-13 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 17-8-1 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Nets Matchup & Betting Odds

539 New York Knicks (-1) at 540 Brooklyn Nets (+1); o/u 233.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Knicks vs. Nets Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks center Jericho Sims is questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Nets due to a right ankle sprain. The big man out of Texas is shooting 66.7% from the field in 14 games of action for New York this season.

New York center Mitchell Robinson is out until late February after undergoing left ankle surgery. Robinson was a key cog to the Knicks’ defense this year and was posting 6.2 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game in 21 starts before getting hurt.

Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

Nets guard Lonnie Walker IV will sit out Wednesday’s game due to a left hamstring strain. The Miami alum is averaging 14.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest in 21.3 minutes per game this season.

Brooklyn point guards Ben Simmons and Dennis Smith Jr. will both miss Wednesday night’s home clash with New York due to back injuries. Simmons is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game this season while Smith is posting 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per contest in 2023.

Knicks vs. Nets NBA Betting Trends

New York is 9-5 ATS as a favorite this season.

New York is 9-6-2 ATS in conference games this year.

Brooklyn is 9-13-2 ATS in division games since the start of last season.

Brooklyn is 14-15-2 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2021 season.

Knicks vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

This is technically a road game for the Knicks, but the Nets only play 5.3 miles away from New York’s home arena. New York is coming off of a four-game road trip out west where they went 2-2 straight up and 2-2 ATS. New York should be happy to be playing a conference opponent on Wednesday.

The Knicks have been solid against the Eastern Conference since last season as they are 44-32-4 ATS against conference foes dating back to the beginning of the 2022 campaign. That’s the fourth-best mark in the league during that stretch.

What’s more, New York has the second-best record in road games since 2022 at 37-24-2 ATS. And finally, the Knicks have frequently taken care of business in games they’re supposed to win in the last season and a quarter. New York is 33-25-2 ATS as a favorite since the start of last season, which is the sixth-best record in the league in that stretch. For those reasons, I like the Knicks to win and cover the spread in this crosstown showdown on Wednesday night.

Knicks vs. Nets Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -1