    NBA Articles

    Knicks vs. Nets NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

    Knicks vs. Nets

    The New York Knicks head to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Tuesday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Knicks cover the 4.5-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Nets betting prediction.

    The New York Knicks are 26-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 23-18-2 ATS this season.

    The Brooklyn Nets are 17-25 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 20-20-2 ATS this season.

    Knicks vs. Nets Matchup & Betting Odds

    519 New York Knicks (-4.5) at 520 Brooklyn Nets (+4.5); o/u 222.5

    7:30 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 23, 2024

    Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

    TV: TNT

    Knicks vs. Nets Public Betting Information

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

    Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein is questionable for Tuesday’s game with a left ankle injury. Hartenstein has taken over the starting center spot after Mitchell Robinson went down with an ankle injury that required surgery. 

    For the season, Isaiah Hartenstein is averaging 6.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. He’s started 17 games for New York and is averaging 25.6 minutes per contest on the campaign. If Hartenstein is forced to sit, the Knicks would likely turn to Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims to fill his minutes.  

    Brooklyn Nets Daily Fantasy Spin

    Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe will sit out Tuesday’s contest with a hyperextended left knee. The North Carolina alum was averaging 7.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game before getting injured.

    Brooklyn point guard Ben Simmons is nearing a return to the court, but he won’t take the floor on Tuesday. He’s been working his way back from nerve irritation in his lower left hip. Ben Simmons is averaging 6.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per contest in 6 games of action for the Nets this season.  

    New York is 3-0 ATS in their last 3 games against Brooklyn.

    New York is 16-9 ATS as a favorite this season.

    Brooklyn is 2-7-1 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

    Brooklyn is 11-14-2 ATS as an underdog this season.

    Knicks vs. Nets NBA Prediction:

    The Knicks may have struck gold when they traded for former Raptors small forward OG Anunoby. New York is 9-2 straight up since the trade and 8-3 ATS in that same span. Anunoby’s size, defense, and three-point shooting ability have invigorated the Knicks and his presence has them looking like one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

    The Brooklyn Nets have been struggling for 5 straight weeks now. Since December 14th, the Nets are 4-15 straight up. Brooklyn is 4-5-1 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season. They’ll be playing at home on Tuesday after playing in Los Angeles on Sunday. The Knicks last played at home on Saturday and only have to make the short trip across town to play this game. 

    Brooklyn is also one of the worst teams against division foes this season. The Nets are 1-3-1 ATS against Atlantic division opponents this year, and they are 11-13-3 ATS as a home underdog since the start of last season. I really like the way the Knicks are playing and believe they’ll win by 5 points or more in Brooklyn on Tuesday night.

    Knicks vs. Nets Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS -4.5  

