    Knicks vs. Mavericks NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Knicks vs. Mavericks

    With the line sitting at 4 and the total at 233 for Thursday night’s Knicks vs. Mavericks matchup, what’s the best betting value for this 8:30 p.m. ET matchup from American Airlines Arena?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    575 New York Knicks (-4) at 576 Dallas Mavericks (+4); o/u 233

    8:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, January 11, 2023

    American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

    Knicks vs. Mavericks: Public Bettors Split

    Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Mavericks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Randle Sniffs Triple-Double in win over Trail Blazers

    Julius Randle finished with 20 points (7-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists and one block over 32 minutes during Tuesday’s 112-84 win over the Trail Blazers. Randle has been an excellent two-way threat for the Knicks this season, and his performances over the last few weeks have been nothing short of spectacular. Excluding the eight-point performance against the 76ers on Jan. 5, Randle has hit 24 or more points in all but one of his last nine games, and if adding the game against Philadelphia, then he’s still averaging 28.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 0.6 steals per contest.

    Mavericks will be without Doncic

    Luka Doncic is listed as out for Thursday’s game versus the Knicks due to a right ankle sprain. Doncic was dealing with ankle pain in Tuesday’s loss to Memphis, as he left the game on two separate occasions before ultimately playing through his injury. With Dallas’ superstar guard out, Jaden Hardy and Tim Hardaway will likely receive increased minutes. Doncic’s next chance to suit up is Saturday’s matchup with the Pelicans.

    New York are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games against Dallas

    Dallas are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games

    New York are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

    Knicks vs. Mavericks NBA Prediction:

    Take the under, which is 12-3 in the last 15 meetings between these two teams. The under is also 9-3 in the Knicks’ last 12 games overall, cashing in five straight. The total has fallen under in five out of New York’s last seven road games and has cashed in five straight Knicks games played in January. Finally, the under is 4-1 in the Mavericks’ last five games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight home games and is 9-2 in their last 11 games played in January.

    Knicks vs. Mavericks Betting Prediction: UNDER 233

