Knicks vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With the home team laying 2.5 as a home favorite and the total sitting gat 214, what’s the best bet in Wednesday night’s Knicks vs. Magic matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

515 New York Knicks (+2.5) at 516 Orlando Magic (-2.5); o/u 214

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

Knicks vs. Magic: Public Bettors Like Road Underdog

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing the Suns when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Brunson Amasses 27 Points vs. Rockets

Jalen Brunson amassed 27 points (10-of-25 FGs, 5-of-8 FTs), four rebounds, seven assists, and two 3-pointers in Monday’s 105-103 loss to the Rockets, playing 39 minutes.

The Rockets kept Brunson under wraps for most of the first half, limiting him to seven points. The All-Star guard was much better after the intermission, scoring 20 points and appearing to put the Knicks in position to force overtime. Brunson was then on the wrong end of a controversial foul call, resulting in Aaron Holiday making two of three free throws to win the game for the Rockets. Brunson has scored at least 27 points in eight straight and 13 of his last 14 games.

Banchero Records Double-Double vs. Thunder

Paolo Banchero recorded a double-double on Tuesday with 23 points (9-of-15 FGs), six rebounds, 10 assists and one block in a 127-113 loss to the Thunder. For the third time this season, Banchero was able to finish with at least 10 assists in a game. He is averaging 5.3 assists per game this season, but he has at least six assists in 11 straight games.

Banchero and Franz Wagner have been the primary playmakers for the Magic, and they are top two on the team in assists per game. The bump in assists and shooting percentage over the last two weeks has allowed him to provide top-75 value in 9-cat leagues during that stretch, despite ranking outside the top-150 over the course of the season.

Knicks vs. Magic NBA Betting Trends

Under is 6-0 in Magic last 6 vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Over is 4-1 in Magic last 5 overall

Under is 4-0 in Knicks last 4 road games

Under is 22-7 in Knicks last 29 overall

Knicks vs. Magic NBA Prediction:

Take Orlando. The Magic are 22-8-1 against the spread in their last 31 home games, are 12-4 against the number in their last 16 games as a home favorite and are 18-5 at the betting window in their last 23 games as a favorite. On the other side, the Knicks are 0-5 against the spread in their last five games overall, are 0-4 against the number in their last four games playing on one day of rest and are 3-8-1 at the betting window in their last 12 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600.

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Prediction: ORLANDO MAGIC -2.5