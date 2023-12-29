Knicks vs. Magic NBA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Orlando Magic will host the Knicks at the Kia Center at 7:00p.m. ET on Friday night. The Magic are listed as 1.5-point home favorites and the total is sitting at 227 points, what is the best bet from Orlando? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Magic prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

549 New York Knicks (+1.5) at 550 Orlando Magic (-1.5); o/u 227

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 29, 2023

Kia Center, Orlando, FL

76ers vs. Magic Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 72% of public bettors are currently backing the Magic when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks DFS SPIN

Julius Randle scored 25 points in the Knicks’ loss to the OKC Thunder on Wednesday night. Randle also grabbed 9 rebounds to go along with the 25 points. New York will look to rebound as they travel to take on the Magic.

Orlando Magic DFS SPIN

Orlando dropped 18-12 as they lost to 76ers 112-92 two days ago. Franz Wagner continued his solid season, scoring 24 points on 8/16 from the floor. Orlando looks to get back in the win column on Friday night.

Knicks vs. Magic Betting Trends

New York is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

The Knicks are 6-4 SU in their last 10 games versus Orlando.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 home games for the Magic.

Knicks vs. Magic Prediction:

Both teams look to get back in the win column as they square off in Orlando on Friday night.

Give me Magic here to bounce back. Orlando has been great at home this season, despite a poor performance last game versus Philadelphia. The Magic are 11-4 this season at home, while New York is 9-9 on the road thus far. Orlando will be ready to go after losing by 20 points on Wednesday. The Magic are the play.

NBA BETTING PREDICTION: Magic -1.5

