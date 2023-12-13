Knicks vs. Jazz NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Is it wise to lay 6.5 with the road favorite in Wednesday night’s Knicks vs. Jazz matchup? Tip-off is set for 9:00 p.m. ET from Salt Lake City, UT tonight.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

515 New York Knicks (-6.5) at 516 Utah Jazz (+6.5); o/u 226

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Knicks vs. Jazz Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 64% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks DFS Spin

Julius Randle shot 14-of-21 from the field and 5-of-7 from the foul line in Monday’s 136-130 win over Toronto, scoring 34 points with eight rebounds, five assists, and one 3-pointer in 35 minutes.

With the Knicks playing their first game after it was announced Mitchell Robinson would need to undergo ankle surgery, Randle came out aggressive. He shot 7-of-12 from the field in the first half, scoring 22 points. The veteran forward has cracked the top 100 in 8-cat formats, but turnovers keep him well outside that threshold in 9-cat. Randle had three against Toronto, with Jalen Brunson (21/2/9/1 with three 3-pointers) racking up a team-high seven. The Knicks now hit the road for the remainder of Week 8, beginning Wednesday night in Utah.

Utah Jazz DFS Spin

Lauri Markkanen (left hamstring strain), Walker Kessler (right foot soreness), and John Collins (illness) are questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.

Markkanen has not appeared in a game since November 22. His eventual return will give the Jazz a much-needed boost. Simone Fontecchio has been starting but will drop to the bench once Lauri is cleared to play. Collins and Kessler sat out Monday’s loss to the Thunder, with Ochai Agbaji and Kelly Olynyk receiving the starting nod. If all three Jazz players are cleared to play, those two would move back to the bench.

Knicks vs. Jazz NBA Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 11 of Utah’s last 13 games against an opponent in the Eastern Conference conference.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of Utah’s last 13 games played on a Wednesday when at home.

The total has gone OVER in 10 of New York’s last 11 games played in December.

New York are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday when playing on the road.

Knicks vs. Jazz NBA Prediction:

Take the Knicks, who covered in 27 out of the previous 36 meetings between these two teams. They’re also 13-5 against the number in their last 18 games in Utah and are 8-2-1 at the betting window in their last 11 games played on a Wednesday. On the other side, the Jazz are just 2-6 against the number in their last eight games played in the month of December.

Knicks vs. Jazz Betting Prediction: UTAH JAZZ +6.5