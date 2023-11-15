Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New York Knicks head to Atlanta to take on the Hawks on Wednesday night at 7:30 PM ET. Can the Hawks cover the 1.5-point spread as home favorites? Check out our Knicks vs. Hawks betting prediction to get today’s winner.

The New York Knicks are 5-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-3-2 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Hawks are 6-4 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 4-6 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Hawks Matchup & Betting Odds

503 New York Knicks (+1.5) at 504 Atlanta Hawks (-1.5); o/u 229.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 15, 2023

State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

Knicks vs. Hawks Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks shooting guard RJ Barrett is questionable for Wednesday’s game with an illness. Barrett is second on the team in scoring with 22.6 points per game and second on the team in shooting percentage at 48.7% in 2023.

Knicks shooting guard Evan Fournier is probable to play in Wednesday’s road tilt with the Hawks after missing the club’s last game due to a personal matter. Fournier averaged 6.1 points per contest in 27 games for the Knicks last season.

Atlanta Hawks Daily Fantasy Spin

Hawks star point guard Trae Young missed the team’s game on Tuesday night due to a personal matter, and he’s questionable for Wednesday’s game against the Knicks for the same reason. Young leads the Hawks in scoring with 24.4 points per game and is first on the club in assists with 10.2 dimes per game.

Atlanta shooting guard Dejounte Murray was terrific in his team’s 126-120 road win over Detroit on Tuesday night. Without Trae Young in the lineup, Murray poured in 32 points on 11 of 21 shooting from the field, doled out 10 assists, and grabbed 5 rebounds to help spur his team to a shorthanded win.

Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Betting Trends

New York is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Atlanta.

The under is 7-3 in New York’s last 10 games.

The Knicks are 8-6 ATS with the rest advantage since the beginning of last season.

New York is 31-19-2 ATS as the road team since the beginning of last season. That’s the second-best mark in the league in that span.

Knicks vs. Hawks NBA Prediction:

The big injury status to monitor is that of Atlanta’s Trae Young. Young was away from the team for personal reasons (the birth of his second child) for their game in Detroit on Tuesday night, but he’s questionable for Wednesday’s game against New York. Trae Young is second in the NBA with 10.2 assists per game this season, and his absence could be the difference for Atlanta on Wednesday.

For the Knicks, it’s worth monitoring the status of RJ Barrett. Barrett apparently missed the team’s last game with what was described as a migraine. He is one of only two Knicks players averaging over 20 points per game this year. I like the fact that the Knicks will have the rest advantage in this one. I also like that New York is 4th in the league in defensive efficiency this year. For those reasons, I’m taking the Knicks on the road.

Knicks vs. Hawks Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +1.5