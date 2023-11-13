Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The 7-2 Celtics are laying nine against the visiting Knicks on Monday night in Boston. Will home team cover or is there a better bet on the board tonight at TD Garden? Check out odds, trends and our Knicks vs. Celtics prediction ahead of tonight’s contest.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

553 New York Knicks (+9) at 554 Boston Celtics (-9); o/u 222

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, November 13, 2023

TD Garden, Boston, MA

Knicks vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks DFS Spin

Julius Randle provided solid value on Sunday with 23 points (8-of-16 FGs), five rebounds, five assists, three steals and one 3-pointers against the Hornets. For just the second time this season, Randle didn’t record a double-double. The other game was a 6/6/4 line against Cleveland, so this performance was much better in a big win.

Randle has played really well during this three game wiin streak for the Knicks after a few poor performances in a row. This was also the first time that he made at least half of his field goal attempts this season, which is an encouraging sign for him, since he is shooting 33.6% from the floor this year.

Boston Celtics DFS Spin

Jayson Tatum finished Friday’s 121-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets with 23 points (6-of-17 FGs, 7-of-9 FTs), 10 rebounds, three assists, and four 3-pointers in 33 minutes. The Celtics dominated for most of the 121-107 win over the Nets. Tatum managed to put together a strong performance providing 23 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists in 33 minutes.

Jrue Holiday also posted a balanced stat line with 13 points (6-of-14 FGs), 12 rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one 3-pointer in 32 minutes. The new-look Celtics have started the season strong but due to the extraordinary amount of talent they have been able to secure, managers who drafted key Celtics players have experienced some inconsistency. Tatum is offering top 20 production but managers are likely waiting for him to flip the switch and take a leap into the top 10.

Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

New York is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of New York’s last 11 games on the road

Boston is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

The Celtics are 7-2 SU in their last 9 games

Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Take New York. The Celtics are 26-11 straight up in their last 37 games when playing at home against the Knicks. That said, New York is 5-2 against the number in its last seven games at TD Garden. The Knicks are also 4-1 against the spread in their last five games on the road and are 8-2-1 against the number in their last 11 games overall.

Knicks vs. Celtics Betting Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +9