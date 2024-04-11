Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Odds, Prediction & Trends

The New York Knicks head to Boston to face the Celtics on Thursday night at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. Can the Celtics cover the 1-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Knicks vs. Celtics betting prediction.

The New York Knicks are 47-32 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 42-34-3 ATS this season.

The Boston Celtics are 62-17 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 40-35-4 ATS this season.

Knicks vs. Celtics Matchup & Betting Odds

547 New York Knicks (+1) at 548 Boston Celtics (-1); o/u 213.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 11, 2024

TD Garden, Boston, MA

TV: TNT

Knicks vs. Celtics Public Betting Information

Our NBA Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing the Knicks when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

New York Knicks Daily Fantasy Spin

Knicks power forward Julius Randle had surgery to repair his right shoulder this week. That will put him out for the rest of the season. Randle will finish the regular season with averages of 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. He’s hoping to be ready for the start of next year’s campaign.

New York point guard Jalen Brunson had a tremendous game in his team’s 128-117 road win over Chicago on Tuesday night. In that game, the Villanova alum poured in 45 points, grabbed 3 rebounds, and doled out a game-high 8 assists. Brunson leads the Knicks in scoring this season with 28.4 points per game.

Boston Celtics Daily Fantasy Spin

The Celtics have the league’s best record locked up, so they may elect to rest some starters in the final week of the regular season.

With that in mind, the following players are listed as questionable for Thursday’s home date with the Knicks: Jrue Holiday (knee), Jayson Tatum (knee), Jaylen Brown (hand), Kristaps Porzingis (hamstring), Al Horford (toe), and Xavier Tillman (knee).

Tatum, Brown, and Porzingis are Boston’s top three scorers, in that order, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the injury report all the way up to tip-off on Thursday.

Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Betting Trends

New York is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

New York is 21-17-2 ATS as the road team this season.

Boston is 2-5-1 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Boston is 21-25-2 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest this season.

Knicks vs. Celtics NBA Prediction:

Boston might not need to win this game. But New York does. As of this writing, the Knicks are currently the #3 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. New York is a half-game ahead of Cleveland and 1.5 games ahead of Orlando. What’s more, the Knicks are only a game and a half back of Milwaukee for the #2 seed. New York won’t have Julius Randle for this contest, but he hasn’t played since January 27th, and the Knicks are 18-15 straight up without him this season.

Boston is coming off of a 104-91 road loss to Milwaukee on Tuesday night that didn’t seem to matter all that much to the Celtics. Boston already has the #1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs locked up and could elect to sit multiple starters for this game and their final two home contests against Charlotte and Washington this week. For motivational reasons, I like the Knicks to cover this game on the road on Thursday night.

Knicks vs. Celtics Prediction: NEW YORK KNICKS +1